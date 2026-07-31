What to watch on OTT: The Devil Wears Prada 2, Malayalam film Balan: The Boy and more

What to watch on OTT: From high-stakes thrillers and survival dramas to animated adventures and sequels, this week’s OTT slate offers a varied mix of new and returning stories. Here’s our pick:

Furious

JioHotstar

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, ‘Furious’ follows FBI agent Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (played by Lola Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur. The cast also features Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy. Three episodes are streaming now with new ones releasing on Mondays.

Balan: The Boy

Zee 5

Set in Kerala, Balan: The Boy follows a teenager whose life is upended when his mother mysteriously disappears. Haunted by unanswered questions and painful memories, he sets out to uncover the truth about her disappearance and find closure. Directed by Chidambaram, with story and screenplay by Jithu Madhavan, the film’s cast includes Adhisheshan K. R., Muhammad Zinaan, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish A. D. and Beena Antony, with Tovino Thomas in an extended cameo.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

JioHotstar

Set two decades after The Devil Wears Prada, the sequel finds Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing a new challenge as she battles her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a rival executive, for advertising revenue at a time when print media is in decline. As Miranda approaches retirement and Runway magazine’s future hangs in the balance, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to help her navigate a changing media landscape. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Stanley Tucci, with Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and Kenneth Branagh joining the cast.

Chum

Lionsgate Play

A destination wedding in Malta takes a terrifying turn when a shark attacks a group of newlyweds and their friends aboard a catamaran. Rescued by a rugged fisherman, the group soon discovers that their saviour may pose a greater threat than the predator lurking beneath the water. As tensions rise on board, the wedding party is forced to fight for survival. Directed by Jonathan Zuck, the film stars Alice Eve, Eric Michael Cole, Elle Haymond and Jim Klock.

The Legend of Karna

SonyLIV

The Legend of Karna retells the Mahabharata from the perspective of Karna, one of its most formidable yet misunderstood warriors. Born to Kunti and the Sun God Surya but raised in a charioteer’s family, Karna’s extraordinary prowess as an archer challenges the rigid social hierarchy of his time. Created by Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang and produced by Graphic India, the animated series explores his journey through themes of courage, sacrifice, loyalty and the pursuit of honour.

Batman: The Caped Crusader S2

Prime Video

The animated series reimagines the Batman mythology through a new lens. The series returns to the early years of Gotham’s fearsome vigilante, following billionaire Bruce Wayne as tragedy transforms him into Batman and sets him on a relentless war against crime. Night after night, he takes on overwhelming odds as he navigates the dangers of Gotham and the consequences of becoming something both more and less than human.