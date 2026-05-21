What to watch on OTT: System, Ladies First and more

What to watch on OTT: Sonakshi Sinha & Jyotika starrer System, and Ladies First, featuring Oscar-nominees Sacha Baron Cohen & Rosamund Pike, here are the latest list of new releases on OTT.

System

Prime Video

System is a courtroom drama that follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. They team up to fight for justice and truth even if it means going up against the most powerful. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System also features Ashutosh Gowariker in a leading role. It will release on May 22.

The Boroughs

Netflix

In a seemingly perfect retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable than anyone expects. The cast features Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman among others. It will release on May 21.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Prime Video

In Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit. Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November and former CIA boss James Greer, making this the most personal, high-stakes mission they have ever faced. The movie features John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel and Abbie Cornish.

Ladies First

Netflix

The new film directed by Thea Sharrock (The Beautiful Game, Wicked Little Letters, Me Before You) has Oscar-nominee Sacha Baron Cohen faces off with fellow Oscar-nominee Rosamund Pike as a ladies man when he finds himself in a very unfamiliar landscape — an alternate reality where women hold all the power. The screenplay is by Natalie Krinsky, Cinco Paul and Katie Silberman. It will release on May 22.

Goat

Netflix

The Tyree Dillihay-directed film follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionise the sport. It will stream from May 24.

Who’s Your Gynac?

Amazon MX Player

The show returns with Saba Azad leading the cast as Dr Vidushi Kothari. Vidushi has taken the bold leap of opening her own clinic. Between managing day-to-day operations, keeping up with the rent, and quietly battling her own personal insecurities, Vidushi has her hands more than full. As always, it is her patients and her friends, Swara (Karishma Singh) and Mehr (Aaron Arjun Koul), who keep her anchored. It will release on May 22.