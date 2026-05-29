What to watch on OTT: Spider-Noir, Jolly LLB 3

What to watch on OTT: Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3, here’s the latest list of OTT releases.

The Four Seasons S2

Netflix

The new season picks up where Season 1 left off. After Nick (Steve Carell) dies in a car crash, his girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) announces to Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), and Claude (Marco Calvani) that she’s pregnant with Nick’s kid. Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together, now with a baby (and a little baggage) in tow. This season consists of eight all-new episodes.