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What to watch on OTT: Spider-Noir, Jolly LLB 3
What to watch on OTT: New season of The Four Seasons and Marlon Brando's classic On the Waterfront will be available for streaming
What to watch on OTT: Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3, here’s the latest list of OTT releases.
The Four Seasons S2
Netflix
The new season picks up where Season 1 left off. After Nick (Steve Carell) dies in a car crash, his girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) announces to Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), and Claude (Marco Calvani) that she’s pregnant with Nick’s kid. Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together, now with a baby (and a little baggage) in tow. This season consists of eight all-new episodes.
Spider-Noir
Prime Video
Marking a striking shift for the Spider-Man franchise, Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir brings a darker, moodier and more noir-inspired take to the superhero universe. Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir was already one of the most distinctive characters in Into the Spider-Verse. He was stylish, theatrical and deliberately out of step with everyone around him. By bringing Spider-Noir into live action, the series takes Spider-Man in a different direction. This version leans into crime, mystery and a hero who has already been carrying the weight of the mask for years.
Jolly LLB 3
JioHotstar
As Jolly LLB 3 returns with another courtroom drama, it shifts its focus to farmers and their land acquisition inspired by the 2011 Bhatta-Parsaul land protests. Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), takes on a pro bono case for a widowed woman whose father-in-law died by suicide after his land was fraudulently stolen. Opposing him is Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra (Akshay Kumar), an opportunistic lawyer to help a major industrialist’s project. The film, which also features Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi, received mixed reviews.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder S2
Netflix
The determined teen sleuth Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) has a new mystery to solve, alongside Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh. Tthe six-episode season picks up in the aftermath of the pair solving what happened to missing student Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies). They are joined by new co-stars Misia Butler, Eden H. Davies, and Jack Rowan in this adaptation of the second book in Holly Jackson’s series, Good Girl, Bad Blood. Pip and Ravi are drawn to a new investigation when Jamie Reynolds, a crucial witness in a previous case, goes missing.
On the Waterfront
Netflix
This 1954 American crime drama film, directed by Elia Kazan and written by Budd Schulberg, is considered to be one of Marlon Brando’s biggest critical and commercial successes. The film’s cast features Karl Malden, Lee J. Cobb, Rod Steiger, Pat Henning and Eva Marie Saint. The musical score was composed by Leonard Bernstein, his only original film score. The movie is celebrated for Brando’s performance as well as winning eight Academy Awards.
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