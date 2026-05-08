What to watch on OTT: Song Sung Blue, Citadel Season 2 and more

What to watch on OTT: Oscar-nominated movies Song Sung Blue and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, here’s a full list of new OTT releases.

Song Sung Blue

JioHotstar

This biographical musical drama film written, produced, and directed by Craig Brewer, is based on a true story about two musicians who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band. In 1988, Mike (Hugh Jackman) and Claire (Kate Hudson) embark on performing Neil Diamond songs together and later begin a romantic relationship proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Hudson was nominated for the Golden Globes and the Academy Award for her performance.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Netflix

A widow who works at a local aquarium finds joy again when she forms unlikely bonds with a giant Pacific octopus and a wayward young man who comes to town in search of family. Together, they uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder. Olivia Newman’s adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures, the debut novel by Shelby Van Pelt, features two-time Academy Award–winning actor Sally Field, who plays the widow Tova, with Lewis Pullman as the new-in-town Cameron.

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Prime Video

Amélie is a little Belgian girl born in Japan. Thanks to her friend Nishio-San, the world is full of adventures and discoveries. But on the day of her third birthday, an event changes the course of her life. Because for Amélie everything is at stake at her age, happiness as well as tragedy. Little Amélie is adapted from the novel The Character of Rain by Amelie Nothomb. The animated feature is directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han.

Citadel Season 2

Prime Video

The high-stakes spy thriller follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite operatives of a fallen agency destroyed by the powerful syndicate Manticore. As a new global threat emerges, they reunite to recruit a fresh team of operatives and take on a mission that could reshape humanity. The new season also sees the return of Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside new additions including Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi.

Coyotes

Lionsgate Play

When a raging wildfire cuts off every route out of their home, Scott and his family find themselves facing a threat that is closing in from a direction they never anticipated: a pack of savage coyotes, hunting with intelligence and patience as the city loses power and chaos spreads beyond their walls. With no escape and no backup coming, survival becomes a minute-by-minute calculation. Featuring Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, Coyotes is directed by Colin Minihan