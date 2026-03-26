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What to watch on OTT: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Muthu Alias Kaattaan and more
What to watch on OTT: Canadian comedy series Late Bloomers; survival thriller Pretty Lethal; and sci-fi film The Running Man will be available for streaming
What to watch on OTT: Vijay Sethupathi-led Muthu Alias Kaattaan & Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a horror series backed by Stranger Things creators, here’s the full list of new OTT releases:
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Netflix
In the new horror series, the story follows bride-to-be Rachel (Camila Morrone) as a dreamy proposal spirals into a slow-burn nightmare, leaving her to suspect that walking down the aisle to marry Nicky (Adam DiMarco) may end in something far more sinister than a wedding vow. The new matrimony-twisted horror series is created by Haley Z. Boston and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers.
The Running Man
Prime Video
The Running Man follows a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian, to enter the game as a last resort. Directed by Edgar Wright, the sci-fi film features Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera and Emilia Jones in pivotal roles.
Late Bloomer
Lionsgate Play
YouTube creator Jus Reign stars as Jasmeet Dutta, a Punjabi Sikh millennial and aspiring content creator juggling the chaos of chasing viral fame while staying rooted in his tight-knit family and Sikh identity. From a lost laptop turning into scandals to chaotic nights out, big family moments and generational clashes. Jasmeet’s journey is messy and meaningful. Alongside cousin Neal, best friend Chippy, and his parents Gurdeep and Supinder, he navigates love, ambition, and everything in between in the Canadian comedy series.
Pretty Lethal
Prime Video
Five ballerinas, on their way to a dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer, a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong. The fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponise years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival. Directed by Vicky Jewson, the cast of this action thriller includes Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard and Uma Thurman.
Muthu Alias Kaattaan
JioHotstar
Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, the series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar in the cast. The series is created by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for his distinctive storytelling voice. Direction is helmed by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar, while acclaimed cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan crafts the striking visual language of the series. The music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, adding a powerful sonic dimension to the world of Kaattaan. The series will stream from March 27.