What to watch on OTT: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Muthu Alias Kaattaan and more

What to watch on OTT: Vijay Sethupathi-led Muthu Alias Kaattaan & Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a horror series backed by Stranger Things creators, here’s the full list of new OTT releases:

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Netflix

In the new horror series, the story follows bride-to-be Rachel (Camila Morrone) as a dreamy proposal spirals into a slow-burn nightmare, leaving her to suspect that walking down the aisle to marry Nicky (Adam DiMarco) may end in something far more sinister than a wedding vow. The new matrimony-twisted horror series is created by Haley Z. Boston and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers.