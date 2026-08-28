What to watch on OTT: Robert De Niro-led thriller The Whisper Man & Bobby Deol’s Bandar

What to watch on OTT: This week’s OTT slate spans musical biopics, crime dramas, psychological thrillers, documentaries and cross-cultural romances. Here are our picks.

Michael

JioHotstar

The 2026 biographical drama Michael chronicles the life and career of pop icon Michael Jackson, from his childhood in Gary, Indiana, and his early years with the Jackson 5 to his meteoric rise as a solo artist and the height of his fame during the Bad World Tour in the late 1980s. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut, with Juliano Valdi portraying him as a child. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. It will be available for streaming from August 29.

Babita Singh Reporting

Prime Video

Suspended police officer Babita, aka Baby, played by Nimisha Sajayan, has always been a people-pleaser. But her life takes an unexpected turn when her childhood friend is murdered, prompting her to investigate the case while confronting the choices she has made. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, written by Amita Vyas and executive produced by Sudip Sharma, the crime drama also stars Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Bandar

Zee 5

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Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features a compelling performance by Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a once-popular television star whose life unravels when a former partner accuses him of rape. As the allegations trigger a media frenzy and a bruising legal battle, Samar finds himself trapped in a system where public opinion often arrives before the truth. Tackling controversial themes, the film proved polarising. The cast also features Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad.

The Whisper Man

Netflix

This psychological thriller, based on Alex North’s bestselling novel, follows a widowed crime writer whose eight-year-old son is abducted, prompting him to turn to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help. The disappearance soon takes a disturbing turn when it appears to be linked to a decades-old case involving a convicted serial killer known as the Whisper Man. Directed by James Ashcroft and written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer, the film’s cast features Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott.

The Last Salute

Netflix

At the heart of As Operation Safed Sagar’s high-octane aerial action is the MiG-21, the iconic fighter aircraft flown by the Golden Arrows Squadron during the Kargil War. Fittingly, it also marks the last time the iconic aircraft was filmed in action before its retirement from service. The Last Salute, a documentary film from the makers of Operation Safed Sagar, features Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service. It brings together personal memories, untold stories, and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy.

Anbe Diana

Sony LIV

Set in the vibrant neighbourhood of Perambur in Chennai, this cross-cultural romantic comedy follows a conservative young man whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a free-spirited Anglo-Indian woman. Their romance brings two very different worlds together, leading to a lively and often chaotic journey through love, laughter, family expectations and the pressures of conformity. Pari Elavazhagan, who plays the lead, has also written and directed the film, which also features Ramya Ranganathan in the lead.