What to watch on OTT: Ram Charan’s Peddi, satirical drama Dug Dug

From a satirical take on blind faith and a journey into the indigenous cultures of North-east India to a high-octane Telugu sports drama and a beloved cyberpunk anime, this week’s streaming releases span a range of genres and languages. Here’s our pick of the titles.

1. Dug Dug

Prime Video

Dug Dug begins with the mysterious death of Thakur, an alcoholic whose motorcycle vanishes from a police station only to reappear at the site of his fatal accident. When locals start believing the bike possesses divine powers, what begins as an unlikely rumour quickly transforms into a thriving commercialised religion fuelled by faith, superstition and opportunism. Blending absurdist humour with sharp social commentary, the film, directed and written by Ritwik Pareek, offers a satirical look at how belief can shape society in unexpected ways. The film’s cast features Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni and Yogendra Singh in lead roles.

2. Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Netflix

Two things keep burnt-out Sasaki going: smoking and supermarket clerk Yamada’s smile. The story kicks off when a late-night visit to the store leaves Sasaki missing Yamada’s shift and struggling to find a place to smoke. He is approached by a pierced, rebellious-looking biker girl named Tayama, who offers him a hidden spot behind the building to light up. The series is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Jinushi.

3. Peddi

Netflix

The Telugu-language sports action drama film, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, follows a sugarcane field labourer who channels his prodigious athletic talents into cricket and wrestling to fight for the dignity, recognition, and basic civic rights of his unmapped, forgotten village. The cast features Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu. The film received mixed reviews. It faced criticism over the sexualised portrayal of Kapoor’s character of the daughter of a local, influential politician.

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4. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Prime Video

Set in the mid 21st century, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Season 1 follows Major Motoko Kusanagi and the elite Public Security Section 9 as they investigate cyberterrorism, political conspiracies and the elusive hacker known as The Laughing Man. As standalone investigations begin to uncover a larger conspiracy, the team must confront the growing intersection of technology, identity and justice. The anime features the voices of Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Richard Ganoung, Bob Gonzalez and Debby Holmes.

5. Voices of the land

JioHotstar

Voices of the Land is a six-episode documentary series that journeys deep into the forests, mountains and river valleys of Northeast India to celebrate some of the world’s oldest living indigenous cultures. Hosted by Gaurav Adarsh and directed and co-written by Megha Ramaswamy, the series goes beyond travel to explore the philosophies, identities, oral traditions, music, food, rituals and everyday lives of communities whose wisdom has shaped the region for centuries. Featuring the Angami of Nagaland, the Mising of Assam, the Sherdukpen of Arunachal Pradesh, the Biate of Dima Hasao, Assam, and the Khasi of Meghalaya, the series gives each community the space to represent itself on its own terms, sharing how they choose to be seen and the messages they wish to convey to the rest of the world.

6. Parimala & Co

ZEE5

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Written and directed by Pandiraaj, the film features an ensemble cast led by Jayaram and Urvashi alongside Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Ananthika Sanilkumar. The film follows an ordinary family that unexpectedly finds itself at the centre of a bizarre investigation. As suspicion grows and secrets begin to unravel, every family member becomes part of a series of hilarious misunderstandings and unexpected twists. The film blends situational humour and suspense.