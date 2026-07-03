What to watch on OTT: Project Hail Mary, Enola Holmes 3 and more

What to watch on OTT: Ryan Gosling-powered Project Hail Mary and Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes 3, here’s a list of latest OTT releases.

Project Hail Mary

Prime Video

Based on the novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction. While doing so, he encounters an unexpected friendship. The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Half Man

Lionsgate Play

After the success of Baby Reindeer, Emmy award-winning creator Richard Gadd returns alongside Jamie Bell in Half Man. The six-episode series delves into a deeply layered story about two men tied together by brotherhood and a past that refuses to stay buried. When Niall’s (played by Jamie Bell) estranged ‘brother’ Ruben (Richard Gadd) shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, Half Man covers the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship.

Enola Holmes 3

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock Holmes’s equally brilliant younger sister in Enola Holmes 3. The latest installment follows the young detective as she tackles another mystery, this time on the island nation of Malta. As Enola heads to the altar to wed Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), she learns the distressing news that Sherlock (Henry Cavill) has been kidnapped. The gumshoe is immediately on the case, all while grappling with her complicated feelings around marriage.

Isakapatnam Season 1

Prime Video

The series set in a fictional coastal port town follows Naidu, a ruthless don who rises from local fishing disputes to build an empire spanning smuggling, politics, and power. His daughter Bharathi, an NGO leader who believes in justice over fear, challenges everything Naidu has built, forcing him to confront the true cost of his legacy. Directed by Garry BH, written by Prashant Ragathi with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed, Isakapatnam features Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip and Sudhakar Komakula in pivotal roles.

Elle

Prime Video

This spin-off of the popular Legal Blonde movie takes audiences back to 1995, long before Elle Woods walked into Harvard, as she navigates the highs and lows of high school. Between complicated friendships, first love, family expectations and questionable fashion choices, the series explores the experiences that shaped the confident, optimistic young woman audiences first met in Legally Blonde. Created by Laura Kittrell, the series stars Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott, among others.

Super Subbu

Netflix

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In this comedy of errors, Subramanyam ‘Subbu’ Chillukuri Rao is posted to the one place no teacher wants to go: the notorious (and entirely fictitious) village of Maakipur. Subbu arrives ready to teach – only to be handed the village’s most awkward assignment: teaching sex education. Armed with little to no experience but plenty of good intentions, Subbu has to navigate a whirlwind of misunderstandings and unlikely friendships as he attempts to teach the villagers that even “no beans no” is a full sentence. The cast features Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murli Sharma and Maanasa Choudhary.