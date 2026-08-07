What to watch on OTT: Hamnet, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Operation Safed Sagar and more

What to watch on OTT: From Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed period drama Hamnet and Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-era romance Main Vaapas Aaunga to the high-stakes military drama Operation Safed Sagar and the space-bound adventure The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, this week’s OTT slate is packed with variety. Here are our picks:

Hamnet

Lionsgate Play

The Oscar-winning period drama, set in the 16th century, traces the marriage of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley), and the devastating loss that would go on to inspire one of literature’s most enduring works. Directed by Chloé Zhao and adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, Hamnet tenderly captures the life they create, the tragedy that shatters it, and the grief they must learn to carry as a family. Powered by Chloé Zhao’s evocative direction, and the extraordinary performances, the film earned numerous accolades. It will be available for streaming from August 7.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Netflix

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama about love, memory and belonging, rooted in the trauma of Partition. The film follows a grandson caring for his dying grandfather, who is battling dementia, as the elderly man revisits memories of a tragic romance shaped by the 1947 Partition. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film explores how migration, nostalgia and unresolved longing connect generations, and how memories of a lost home and a lost love can continue to shape identity. It will be available for streaming from August 7.

Operation Safed Sagar

Netflix

The untold saga of courage, grit and sacrifice, Operation Safed Sagar is the iconic Indian Air Force mission that defied impossible odds to become the world’s highest air operation. It is a gripping, high-stakes drama about the Kargil war that takes the audience deep into the political machinations beyond enemy lines and then skywards to the innovation and bravado of a brotherhood of maverick fighter pilots, who put everything at stake to defend the motherland. The show is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava while Oni Sen has directed it. The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Adil Hussain,Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin. It will be available for streaming from August 7.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

JioHotstar

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, takes Mario and Luigi on an adventure beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and into outer space. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the animated comedy follows the brothers and their friends as they face Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., while attempting to rescue Princess Rosalina. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key reprise their roles, with Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Glen Powell and Brie Larson joining the cast.

Special Ops: Lioness Season 3

Prime Video

Special Ops: Lioness Season 3 raises the stakes as hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide, putting national security at risk and threatening to expose the programme and its targets. As the lines between personal loyalties and professional duty continue to blur, the team is forced to navigate increasingly dangerous missions where every decision carries consequences. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series stars returning leads Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part Two

Netflix

After the armistice and signing of the treaty of Neerlandia, peace still does not reach Macondo. The Conservatives, fearful of Colonel Aureliano Buendía’s threats, plot an attack that by a twist of fate brings Fernanda del Carpio from Bogotá to the town. When she marries Aureliano Segundo, one of the bastard Arcadio’s untamable twin sons, she gives Úrsula Iguarán her first legitimate heirs. Meanwhile, the other twin, José Arcardo Segundo, absorbed in José Arcadio Buendía’s manuscripts accomplishes the patriarch’s wild dreams of connecting Macondo with the world. Directed by Laura Mora and Carlos Moreno, One Hundred Years of Solitude reaffirms its place as one of the most ambitious audiovisual works ever produced in Latin America. It will be available for streaming from August 5.

Vadhandhi S2: The Mystery of Mani

Prime Video

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Set against the culturally rich backdrop of Madurai, the narrative seamlessly intertwines tradition and investigation with the raw energy and essence of the iconic Jallikattu festival. Staying true to the franchise’s core themes of rumor against reality, Season 2 draws audiences into a gripping mystery through layered storytelling, complex characters, and emotionally charged relationships. The season introduces Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza, an honest, relentless police officer whose pursuit of the truth collides with politics, media frenzy, and human frailty. The series is created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis. It will be available for streaming from August 7.