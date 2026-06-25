What to watch on OTT: Oscar-winner Avatar: Fire and Ash, Perfect Family and more

What to watch on OTT: Oscar-winner Avatar: Fire and Ash to Hugh Jackman-led The Sheep Detectives, here’s a list of new OTT releases.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

JioHotstar

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, director and co-writer James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The movie, third installment in the Avatar film series and the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), won Best Visual Effects at the 98th Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Costume Design.

In the Hand of Dante

Netflix

When author Nick Tosches is drawn into a violent quest to confirm the origins of a manuscript believed to be Dante’s The Divine Comedy written in the poet’s own hand, time and space collide in parallel lives spanning 700 years. After the death of his daughter, Nick is summoned from self-imposed exile by a mafia don for his expertise on the Italian writer. Moving between the 21st and 14th centuries, the4 movie weaves together the lives of Nick and Dante in their search for love, beauty, and the divine. The cast features Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, Al Pacino, John Malkovich, Martin Scorsese and Jason Momoa.

Perfect Family

SonyLIV

Pankaj Tripathi’s debut series as a producer, Perfect Family is a refreshing family drama that looks beyond appearances to explore the emotions, conflicts, and bonds that shape modern relationships. Blending humor, heart, and relatable observations about family life, this series offers an honest and relatable portrayal of family life. Set to stream on Sony LIV from June 26, the series features Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole and Kaveri Seth in the cast. It will be available for streaming from June 26.

The Sheep Detectives

Prime Video

Directed by Kyle Balda, the film follows a flock of sheep whose peaceful lives are disrupted when their beloved shepherd is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Convinced that his death was no accident, the sheep begin investigating the humans around them. The mystery comedy stars Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Molly Gordon, and Hong Chau. The film is available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Chris & Martina: The Final Set

Netflix

In this Rebecca Gitlitz-directed documentary, tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova talk about their parallel journeys to sports stardom while touching upon their rivalry and friendship, especially as the duo continue to support each other through their shared experience of cancer treatment. Both of them eyed to be the number one tennis player in the world. Evert’s all-American background contrasted with Navratilova’s upbringing in communist Czechoslovakia. The documentary will be available for streaming from June 26.