What to watch on OTT: Oscar-shortlisted short The Singers and the seventh Predator installment, Badlands

Shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, The Singers is a genre-bending film adaptation of a 19th-century short story written by Ivan Turgenev. In the story, downtrodden men at a lowly pub connect unexpectedly through an impromptu sing-off. With an unusual cast of first-time actors from TikTok and YouTube. The music was recorded live on set, two challenging aspects adding truth to the narrative. It will be streaming from February 13.

Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale follows Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quite yet powerful expression of her inner world. Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, her bandmates and closest companions from the same town, who bring music, humour, and companionship into her world. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, the series is directed by Akshat Verma and Tewari. The cast features Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bandwaale will premiere on February 13.

The Museum of Innocence

Netflix

The nine-part series is an adaptation of the novel by the same name written by Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk. Set in 1970s Istanbul, Museum of Innocence brings to the screen a multi-layered narrative of love, happiness, obsession, longing, and missed opportunities, depicting the turbulent relationship between Kemal, the son of a wealthy family, and Füsun, his distant relative. Kemal, who is willing to take on the whole world for the sake of his feelings, starts collecting his beloved’s earrings, her hair clips, and even her discarded cigarette butts. Directed by Zeynep Günay, written by Ertan Kurtulan and produced by Ay Yapım, the series stars Selahattin Paşalı and Eylül Lize Kandemir. The series will be streaming from February 13.

Predator: Badlands

JioHotstar

On a mission in a Central American jungle, a team of commandos headed by Major Dutch Schaefer find themselves hunted by a fierce extra-terrestrial warrior. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands is a sci-fi action film set in the future that follows Deck, a young, exiled Yautja (Predator) seeking to prove his worth. Trapped on a deadly planet, Deck teams up with a synthetic human named Thea (Elle Fanning) to hunt an apex creature and earn his place, navigating a dangerous landscape in this, the seventh Predator installment.