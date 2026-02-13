What to watch on OTT: Oscar-shortlisted short The Singers and the seventh Predator installment, Badlands

A series based on Orhan Pamuk's novel The Museum of Innocence and Bandwaale, created by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, will be available for streaming.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:10 PM IST
The Singers and Predator Badlands postersWatch The Singers and Predator Badlands this week (Photos: Youtube Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bandwaale

Prime Video

Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale follows Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quite yet powerful expression of her inner world. Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, her bandmates and closest companions from the same town, who bring music, humour, and companionship into her world. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, the series is directed by Akshat Verma and Tewari. The cast features Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bandwaale will premiere on February 13.

The Singers

Netflix

Shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, The Singers is a genre-bending film adaptation of a 19th-century short story written by Ivan Turgenev. In the story, downtrodden men at a lowly pub connect unexpectedly through an impromptu sing-off. With an unusual cast of first-time actors from TikTok and YouTube. The music was recorded live on set, two challenging aspects adding truth to the narrative. It will be streaming from February 13.

Also Read: Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show

The Museum of Innocence
Netflix

The nine-part series is an adaptation of the novel by the same name written by Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk. Set in 1970s Istanbul, Museum of Innocence brings to the screen a multi-layered narrative of love, happiness, obsession, longing, and missed opportunities, depicting the turbulent relationship between Kemal, the son of a wealthy family, and Füsun, his distant relative. Kemal, who is willing to take on the whole world for the sake of his feelings, starts collecting his beloved’s earrings, her hair clips, and even her discarded cigarette butts. Directed by Zeynep Günay, written by Ertan Kurtulan and produced by Ay Yapım, the series stars Selahattin Paşalı and Eylül Lize Kandemir. The series will be streaming from February 13.

Predator: Badlands
JioHotstar

On a mission in a Central American jungle, a team of commandos headed by Major Dutch Schaefer find themselves hunted by a fierce extra-terrestrial warrior. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands is a sci-fi action film set in the future that follows Deck, a young, exiled Yautja (Predator) seeking to prove his worth. Trapped on a deadly planet, Deck teams up with a synthetic human named Thea (Elle Fanning) to hunt an apex creature and earn his place, navigating a dangerous landscape in this, the seventh Predator installment.

Love Me Love Me

Prime Video

Story continues below this ad

The new Italian original film is based on the first successful novel of the ‘Love Me, Love Me’ tetralogy by Stefania S. “The film follows June who moves to Milan after her brother’s death for a fresh start and enrolls at an elite international school, where she finds comfort in dating Will, the school’s perfect honor student. But her fragile stability is shaken by a volatile rivalry with his best friend James—a charismatic, troubled boy hiding a dangerous life in clandestine MMA fights—turning resentment into irresistible attraction and forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted,” reads its synopsis. The film is directed by Roger Kumble, and features Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso, and Luca Melucci in key roles. The film will premiere on February 13.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Tu Yaa Main movie review: Adarsh Gourav stays watchable as Shanaya Kapoor faces the real danger in Gen Z coded disaster movie
Tu Yaa Main movie review
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar openly sold for Rs 50 in Pakistan piracy market
Dhurandhar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement