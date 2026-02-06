Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
What to watch on OTT: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Under Salt Marsh and others
What to watch on OTT: The season finale of Fallout S2 and acclaimed French animated series Samuel will be available for streaming
What to watch on OTT: Malayalam horror-comedy Nellikkampoyil Night Riders and British crime thriller Under Salt Marsh, scroll to see the full list of new releases here.
Queen of Chess
Netflix
In 1989, a 12-year-old Hungarian prodigy named Judit Polgár embarked on a mission to become the top chess player of her generation, which meant going up against men who thought that women could never be truly great at chess. Judit had her eyes set on besting Garry Kasparov, whom some consider the greatest player of all time. What followed was a 13-year saga of thrilling wins, petulant opponents, dramatic showdowns, and surprising friendships as Judit charged toward her goal. The film will be available to stream from February 6.
Fallout Season 2
Prime Video
The season finale of this post-apocalyptic drama is now available for streaming. The new season picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale and takes audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.
Samuel
Netflix
In this French animated series, 11-year-old Samuel records his experiences in a personal diary. The series written, directed, and voiced by Émilie Tronche, consists of 21 short episodes. The series narrates his crush on Julie, to interactions with school mates. Adopting the seemingly simple black and white look, the series is inspired by Tronche’s childhood memories.
Naari Naari Naduma Murari
Prime Video
The Telugu-language romantic comedy film follows Gautham, a 20-something man raised by his single father, Karthik. Determined to see his father’s happiness, Gautham goes to great lengths to help him find love again, even as he navigates his own relationship with Nithya, an independent architect. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film’s cast features Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon, Sakshi Vaidya, and Sree Vishnu in pivotal roles.
Under Salt Marsh
JioHotstar
The British crime thriller, a television miniseries created by Claire Oakley and starring Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall in the lead roles, is now available on the streamer. The series follows Jackie Ellis (Reilly), who finds the body of her eight-year-old student who appears to have drowned. This reminds her town of an unresolved case from three years earlier—the disappearance of Jackie’s niece. New episodes of the series will be added on Saturdays.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders
Zee5
The horror-comedy, Noufal Abdullah’s directorial debut, blends suspense, folklore, and youthful ambition in a village shrouded in myth and mystery. The film stars Mathew Thomas as Shyam, a spirited young man whose life and relationships are tested as the eerie events in Nellikkampoyil force him and his friends to confront their deepest fears. The film will be available to stream from February 6.
