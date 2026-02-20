Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
What to watch on OTT: Kennedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and more
What to watch on OTT: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Brendan Fraser-starrer Rental Family are available for streaming.
What to watch on OTT: Anurag Kashyap-directed Kennedy and global hit Heated Rivalry, here’s a latest list of OTT release.
Rental Family
JioHotstar
In this poignant comedy-drama, Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser features as an American actor Philip in Tokyo who is recruited to play ‘sad American’ at a funeral. Philip joins a rental family agency that hires actors as surrogates to help clients through some of their most difficult phases of life. The film, directed by Hikari, also features Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Akira Emoto in the cast.
Heated Rivalry
Lionsgate Play
One of the biggest streaming successes, six-part Heated Rivalry is the story of Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. What begins as a secret fling between the two teenagers evolves into a journey of love, denial, and self- discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. The show is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series and created by Jacob Tierney.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Prime Video
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film brings together Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a story that explores love, belief, and the unexpected ways two worlds collide. Set against the scenic backdrop of Croatia, the film follows Rehaan “Ray” Mehra, a cynical Los Angeles-based wedding planner who has long stopped believing in grand romantic gestures. But his worldview is challenged when he meets Rumi Vardhan, an aspiring novelist who finds comfort in the idea of timeless Bollywood love stories. The film also features Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff.
56 Days
Prime Video
The series follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and decomposed. The series intercuts between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past in this psychological thriller. Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard’s best-selling novel 56 Days features Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, and Dorian Missick in key roles.
Kennedy
ZEE5
Directed by Anurag Kashyap Kennedy is a gritty Mumbai noir that follows Kennedy Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), a former cop turned contract killer leading a double life as a cab driver while carrying out hits for corrupt Police Commissioner Rasheed Khan. Haunted by the loss of his son and his broken family, Kennedy searches for redemption in a city that won’t let him escape his past. The film features Rahul Bhat in the lead, alongside Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Aamir Dalvi, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Karishma Modi in pivotal roles.
