What to watch on OTT: Kennedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and more

What to watch on OTT: Anurag Kashyap-directed Kennedy and global hit Heated Rivalry, here’s a latest list of OTT release.

Rental Family

JioHotstar



In this poignant comedy-drama, Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser features as an American actor Philip in Tokyo who is recruited to play ‘sad American’ at a funeral. Philip joins a rental family agency that hires actors as surrogates to help clients through some of their most difficult phases of life. The film, directed by Hikari, also features Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Akira Emoto in the cast.

Heated Rivalry

Lionsgate Play

One of the biggest streaming successes, six-part Heated Rivalry is the story of Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. What begins as a secret fling between the two teenagers evolves into a journey of love, denial, and self- discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. The show is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series and created by Jacob Tierney.