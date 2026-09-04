Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
What to watch on OTT: Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen S2 to sci-fi The Mandalorian and Grogu
What to watch on OTT: Also available for streaming Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr&Carolyn Bessette, action drama Ananthan Kaadu and musical series Jagamae Sangeetham.
What to watch on OTT: From high-profile romances and galactic adventures to gritty political dramas, crime sagas and a Carnatic music-led family story, here’s our pick of what’s new and worth watching across OTT platforms.
Love Story
JioHotstar
Love Story is an American biographical romantic-drama anthology television series that chronicles the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The series stars Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, a publicist at fashion house Calvin Klein, and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. Grace Gummer portrays Caroline Kennedy, John Jr.’s older sister, while Naomi Watts plays Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former First Lady of the United States.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
JioHotstar
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is a 2026 American science-fiction film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. The film, a continuation of the series The Mandalorian, is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, as Imperial warlords continue to threaten the galaxy. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, alongside Grogu. The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne, Sigourney Weaver, and Martin Scorsese.
Ananthan Kaadu
Lionsgate Play
Set against the turbulent political climate of late-1980s and early-1990s Thiruvananthapuram, Ananthan Kaadu follows Vetrivel Kumaran, a man caught in a world shaped by power, violence and survival. As political unrest disrupts ordinary lives, Vetrivel is drawn into a dangerous chain of events that sets him on a path of vengeance and reckoning with the past. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film stars Arya, Nikhila Vimal, Regina Cassandra, Indrans and Vijayaraghavan.
The Gentlemen S2
Netflix
In Season 2 of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, now streaming on Netflix, a year has passed since Eddie Horniman (Theo James) reluctantly inherited his aristocratic family’s sprawling estate. Having joined forces with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her lavishly imprisoned father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), Eddie is beginning to realise that life as a powerful player in the criminal underworld suits him surprisingly well.
Jagamae Sangeetham
Prime Video
The series blends the rich traditions of Carnatic music with contemporary musical sensibilities as the eight-part Telugu series brings to life a moving tale of family, tradition, and self-discovery. The timeless beauty of Carnatic music forms the emotional core of the story. It features a stellar ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj. Created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela, its music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekar.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05