What to watch on OTT: Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen S2 to sci-fi The Mandalorian and Grogu

What to watch on OTT: From high-profile romances and galactic adventures to gritty political dramas, crime sagas and a Carnatic music-led family story, here’s our pick of what’s new and worth watching across OTT platforms.

Love Story

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Love Story is an American biographical romantic-drama anthology television series that chronicles the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The series stars Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, a publicist at fashion house Calvin Klein, and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. Grace Gummer portrays Caroline Kennedy, John Jr.’s older sister, while Naomi Watts plays Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former First Lady of the United States.