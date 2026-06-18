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What to watch on OTT: Drishyam 3, Sugar S2 and more
What to watch on OTT: From the Malayalam action-comedy Athiradi starring Tovino Thomas to Harlan Coben’s latest mystery thriller I Will Find You, streaming platforms have plenty of fresh titles for binge-watchers this week.
What to watch on OTT: Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to Colin Farrell-led Sugar S2, here’s a list of new OTT releases.
Drishyam 3
Prime Video
The movie follows Georgekutty, who seems to have finally secured the future he always wanted for his family and even turned his past into a successful film. But when the past refuses to stay buried and a trap involving his daughter Anju threatens everything he has built, he is forced into his most dangerous battle yet. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, it features Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles.
I Will Find You
Netflix
David Burroughs (Sam Worthington) is in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He is serving a life sentence for killing his young son. In the latest series from Netflix’s partnership with author Harlan Coben, David sees a glimmer of hope when his sister-in-law Rachel (Britt Lower) brings him a recent photo that seems to show his son, Matthew (Ashton Cressman), alive. It will be available for streaming on June 18.
Sugar S2
AppleTV
In the new season of the series, Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. It will be available for streaming on June 19.
Athiradi
SonyLIV
The Malayalam-language movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of an engineering college, the film follows Samkutty (Basil Joseph), an enthusiastic student determined to revive the institution’s legendary ‘Arohan’ fest, a celebration that was banned years ago following a tragic incident. But what begins as a mission to restore lost glory soon turns into a rollercoaster of madness when Samkutty crosses paths with Sreekuttan Vellayani (Tovino Thomas), a local goon-turned-musician with a bruised ego. It will be available for streaming on June 19.
Your Fault: London
Prime Video
Your Fault: London follows Nick and Noah as they face the biggest test of their relationship yet. As Noah begins a new chapter at Oxford University and Nick stays back in London to work for his father’s company, distance, ambition, jealousy, and outside forces threaten to pull them apart. Based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy, the romantic drama is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler and stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in lead roles.
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