What to watch on OTT: Drishyam 3, Sugar S2 and more

What to watch on OTT: Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to Colin Farrell-led Sugar S2, here’s a list of new OTT releases.

Drishyam 3

Prime Video

The movie follows Georgekutty, who seems to have finally secured the future he always wanted for his family and even turned his past into a successful film. But when the past refuses to stay buried and a trap involving his daughter Anju threatens everything he has built, he is forced into his most dangerous battle yet. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, it features Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles.

I Will Find You

Netflix