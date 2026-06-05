What to watch on OTT: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Office Romance, Brown and more

What to watch on OTT: Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge & Jennifer Lopez-powered Office Romance, here’s a full list of recent OTT releases.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

JioHotstar

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and serves as the concluding chapter of the duology. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, now streaming, undercover RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) returns after infiltrating Karachi’s notorious Lyari underworld under the alias ‘Hamza Ali Mazari’. Fuelled by a personal quest for revenge and the trauma of the IC-814 hijacking, Jaskirat systematically takes apart terrorist networks, confronts ISI operatives, and ultimately comes face to face with the enigmatic mastermind known as “Bade Sahab”.

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Office Romance

Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead a charming and raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts. Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a perfectionist CEO, and Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein), her company’s ambitious new attorney, are star-crossed colleagues who are trying to overcome an undeniable chemistry between them. Written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, the rom-com is directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and co-stars Betty Gilpin.

The Pyramid Scheme S1

Prime Video

The Pyramid Scheme Season 1 follows Goldy, an ambitious young man from Haridwar who gets drawn into a pyramid marketing business that promises quick wealth and an easy path to success. As he climbs the ranks, his growing ambition begins to put both his future and the trust of his close-knit family at risk. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and produced by The Viral Fever, the series stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, and Anjan Srivastav in pivotal roles. The Pyramid Scheme Season 1 will stream in Hindi on June 5.

Brown

Zee5

Brown is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city’s finest cop, now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by the past. When a series of brutal murders shocks the city, beginning with the daughter of an influential businessman, Rita is reluctantly pulled back into the system. Teaming up with a grieving junior officer, Inspector Arjun (Surya Sharma), Rita is drawn into an investigation in a city that has grown more corrupt, more fractured, and far more dangerous than she remembers.

Primate

Prime Video

Primate follows a young woman who returns home to Hawaii for a college break, only to discover that her family’s beloved pet chimpanzee has been infected with a violent strain of rabies. As the island paradise descends into terror, she must fight to survive a threat she once trusted. Directed by Johannes Roberts and produced by Walter Hamada and John Hodges, the film stars Johnny Sequoyah and Troy Kotsur in lead roles. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Primate will stream on Prime Video on June 6.

Pleasantville

Netflix

The 1998 American teen fantasy comedy-drama film written, co-produced, and directed by Gary Ross is the story about two siblings who wind up trapped in a 1950s television show, set in a small Midwest town, where residents are seemingly perfect. By introducing modern ideas and human passions, their presence shatters the town’s complacent perfection, causing the residents and their world to burst into color. The film features Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, J. T. Walsh, and Reese Witherspoon.