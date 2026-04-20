What to watch on OTT: Assi, Matka King and others

What to watch on OTT: Anubhav Sinha-directed Assi & Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King, here’s a list of recent OTT releases.

Assi

Zee5

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is a hard-hitting courtroom drama, Assi follows a lawyer (Taapsee Pannu) who takes on a brutal rape case, confronting not just the crime but the systemic apathy surrounding it. In a striking moment, the film underscores a grim reality—nearly 80 rape cases reported in a single day—amplifying the urgency of its narrative. It traces the journey of a survivor and her partner (Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), whose lives are shattered by violence, as they navigate trauma, societal judgment, and an unforgiving legal system. Assi features an ensemble cast including Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. It will be available for streaming from April 17.

Beef S2

Netflix

Beef returns with a new cast and a new beef, as a Gen Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife. “Newly engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton) are set against their boss, Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac), and his spouse, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan). A single encounter triggers chess moves and manipulations that ripple far beyond the country club where they work,” reads the show synopsis.

Matka King

Prime Video

This series is an intense drama set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s. Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the narrative traces the fictional journey of a sharp-minded cotton trader who creates a new gambling system – Matka, turning a pastime for the elite into a symbol of hope for the masses.

The series features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. Matka King premieres on April 17.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Apple TV+

Based on the 2024 novel by Rufi Thorpe, this eight-part comedy-drama series is created by David E. Kelley and features Elle Fanning as the titular protagonist. The daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo is a recent college dropout and aspiring writer. Faced with a new baby, mounting pile of bills, and dwindling number of ways to pay them, Margo must find a way forward. The cast also features Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Made with Love

Netflix

Made with Love (2026) is an Indonesian romantic drama series streaming on Netflix from April 2026. The show centers on an ambitious chef, Luka (Mawar de Jongh), who must work alongside a talented newcomer, Dennis (Deva Mahenra), to save her mother’s restaurant despite her dislike for him. At the heart of this culinary showdown is Luka, an ambitious young chef determined to become head chef at her mother’s legendary restaurant. But standing in her way is the current head chef — none other than her own mother. Directed by Teddy Soeria Atmadja, the series blends mother-daughter conflict, romance and culinary delights.