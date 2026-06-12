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What to watch on OTT: Ali Fazal-led crime series Raakh and Jason Statham’s survival thriller Shelter
New season of JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley-starrer The Sweet Magnolias and Jakub Gierszał's Colors of Evil Black are available for streaming.
What to watch on OTT: From Ali Fazal-led crime series Raakh Season 1 to the Jason Segel and Samara Weaving-starrer Over Your Dead Body, here’s a full list of recent OTT releases.
Raakh Season 1
Prime Video
This new crime show follows the investigation into the disappearance and murder of two teenagers in Delhi, a crime that shocks the city and leaves a family searching for answers. As the case deepens, a determined police officer leads a nationwide hunt for the killers, uncovering disturbing truths about the men behind the crime. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, the series is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The cast features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles.
The Sweet Magnolias S5
Netflix
The Sweet Magnolias have made it through marriage, infidelity, divorce, career changes, and unexpected death — so it should be no surprise that the three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, won’t let a little interstate job relocation to New York City get in the way of margarita night when they return for Season 5. The new season offers a taste of how Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) continue to juggle relationships, family, and careers in their charming hometown — and beyond.
Shelter
Lionsgate Play
Living in isolation on a remote Scottish island, a retired government assassin has built a life designed to keep the rest of the world at a distance. But when a young girl survives a devastating shipwreck near his home, protecting her forces him to reveal exactly the kind of man he once was. What follows is a relentless pursuit as former MI6 operatives close in, determined to erase both of them before the truth can surface. The film’s cast features Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomi Ackie and Shelter balances.
ALSO READ | Raakh review: Ali Fazal thriller takes the horrific Billa-Ranga case, turns it into fiction
Colors of Evil Black
Netflix
When a young boy goes missing in a small sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case. Colors of Evil: Black is a Polish crime thriller directed by Adrian Panek. It features Jakub Gierszał as prosecutor Leopold Bilski, who is trying to solve the disappearance of a child in a remote town.
Over Your Dead Body
Prime Video
Over Your Dead Body centres on Dan and Lisa, a couple whose attempt to salvage their failing marriage takes a bizarre turn when both secretly arrive at a secluded cabin planning to kill the other. What begins as a tense weekend soon spirals into a chain of betrayals, misunderstandings, and escalating danger. Directed by Jorma Taccone and written by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, the film stars Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine.
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