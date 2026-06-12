What to watch on OTT: Ali Fazal-led crime series Raakh and Jason Statham’s survival thriller Shelter

What to watch on OTT: From Ali Fazal-led crime series Raakh Season 1 to the Jason Segel and Samara Weaving-starrer Over Your Dead Body, here’s a full list of recent OTT releases.

Raakh Season 1

Prime Video

This new crime show follows the investigation into the disappearance and murder of two teenagers in Delhi, a crime that shocks the city and leaves a family searching for answers. As the case deepens, a determined police officer leads a nationwide hunt for the killers, uncovering disturbing truths about the men behind the crime. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, the series is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The cast features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles.