What to watch on OTT: 28 Years Later The Bone Temple, Marty Supreme and more

What to watch on OTT: Nia DaCosta-directed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple & Timothée Chalamet-powered Marty Supreme, here’s a list of new releases on OTT.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Netflix

Nia DaCosta-directed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a 2026 post-apocalyptic horror film, which is a sequel to 28 Years Later (2025) and the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later franchise. The much-acclaimed film is part of a new planned trilogy. DaCosta, who is known for Candyman and The Marvels, brings her fresh vision to this movie. Dr Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery that could change the world. However, Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape.

Marty Supreme

Prime Video

As the titular protagonist of ‘Marty Supreme’, Timothée Chalamet delivered a career defining performance. The sports comedy-drama, for which Chalamet won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, chronicles the hustle of table tennis player Marty Mauser to establish himself amidst scams and complex relationships in 1950s New York. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote it with Ronald Bronstein, features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion and Kevin O’Leary among others. It will be available for streaming on April 24.

Greenland 2: Migration

Lionsgate Play

The Garrity family is forced to step out of the fragile safety of underground bunkers and into a landscape reshaped by catastrophe, where survival is no longer about waiting, but moving forward. As they journey across a devastated Europe marked by extreme climates, scarce resources, and fractured human systems, every mile becomes a test of instinct, resilience, and trust. With danger coming as much from the environment as from those who remain, the film builds a tense, forward-driving narrative that blends large-scale spectacle with emotional depth.

Dust Bunny

Prime Video

Dust Bunny follows a 10-year-old Aurora having a mysterious neighbor who kills real-life monsters. When Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Directed, produced and written by Bryan Fuller, the action drama stars Mads Mikkelsen, Sigourney Weaver and Rebecca Henderson in pivotal roles.

Apex

Netflix

A grieving woman seeks solace in the wilderness only to become ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer. The film, directed by Baltasar Kormákur, is being shot in the rugged landscapes of New South Wales, Australia, home of the Blue Mountains. Apex, featuring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, starts streaming on April 24.

From S4

Prime Video

In Season 4 of From, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Created by John Griffin and directed by Jack Bender, the series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot and A.J. Simmons. The horror series episode one is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, followed by weekly releases every Monday until the finale on June 22.