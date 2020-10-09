scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 09, 2020
Top news
Live now

What to watch on October 9: Scam 1992 is streaming on SonyLIV

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2020 9:22:45 am
Scam 1992Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story is streaming on SonyLIV.

Cinema halls in many parts of the country are preparing for a partial re-opening from October 15, but it will surely be a long wait before we see any new releases in theatres. Until then, the audience is relying on OTT platforms for their regular dose of entertainment.

This week’s new releases include Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny, Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Amazon Prime Video’s Black Box and The Lie, Sony LIV’s Scam 1992, MX Player’s High, ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat Season 5 and Voot Select’s The Good Lord Bird.

Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, will begin streaming at 12:30 pm today. The romantic comedy based in Delhi and is set against the backdrop of a wedding. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Yami spoke about her debut OTT release, “I’m very happy because it’s come as a huge saviour for the entertainment industry and even the audience in these tough times. While the debut happened because of the pandemic, this is not going to be an end of it. I have one more project set for an OTT release. I would like to dabble with both the mediums and the content it will offer.”

Horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor releases on Netflix today. This series is the second part of The Haunting series that earlier showcased The Haunting of the Hill House. Created by Mike Flanagan, this season is based on the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw.

The web series Scam 1992, meanwhile, has started streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series is based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Scam 1992 stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor among others. Hansal Mehta earlier shared in a statement, “I had read The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together, and he offered this subject to me, I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life.”

Live Blog

Here's all that you can stream on OTT platforms today.

09:22 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Bad Boy Billionaires India: Netflix

Netflix's three-part documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires India is now streaming on the OTT platform. The three episodes chronicle the stories of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy who have been in the news for charges of fraud and money laundering among other things. Read the review here.

09:11 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Scam 1992: Sony LIV

Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 starts streaming on Sony LIV today. The series follows the story of Harshad Mehta who was involved in the biggest securities fraud that the nation had seen. Check out the trailer here

Adam Sandler-starrer Hubie Halloween released on Netflix on October 7. It is a horror-comedy set against the backdrop of Halloween. Amazon Prime Video also kicked off their Halloween lineup by releasing horror films The Lie and Black Box on October 6.

MX Player's latest web series High started streaming on October 7. The series stars Akshay Oberoi, Prakash Belawadi, Nakul Bhalla, Shweta Basu Prasad and Ranvir Shorey among others. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "Nine episodes, though, is a long time to keep up suspense and intrigue. If you are nifty enough, the glaring contrivances and plot holes and lazy repetitions can be quickly passed over. We get too much time to dwell on these things, and also to rue the fact that despite everything the bad guys sound very ‘filmi’."

AltBalaji's Gandii Baat first started in 2018 and has since become one of the most popular series of the streaming service. The fifth season of the series premiered on October 8.

The Good Lord Bird premiered on October 5 on Voot Select. The miniseries is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by James McBride. The series stars Ethan Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Wyatt Russell and Joshua Caleb Johnson among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd