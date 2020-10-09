What to watch on October 9: Scam 1992 is streaming on SonyLIV

Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story is streaming on SonyLIV.

Cinema halls in many parts of the country are preparing for a partial re-opening from October 15, but it will surely be a long wait before we see any new releases in theatres. Until then, the audience is relying on OTT platforms for their regular dose of entertainment.

This week’s new releases include Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny, Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Amazon Prime Video’s Black Box and The Lie, Sony LIV’s Scam 1992, MX Player’s High, ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat Season 5 and Voot Select’s The Good Lord Bird.

Netflix’s Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, will begin streaming at 12:30 pm today. The romantic comedy based in Delhi and is set against the backdrop of a wedding. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Yami spoke about her debut OTT release, “I’m very happy because it’s come as a huge saviour for the entertainment industry and even the audience in these tough times. While the debut happened because of the pandemic, this is not going to be an end of it. I have one more project set for an OTT release. I would like to dabble with both the mediums and the content it will offer.”

Horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor releases on Netflix today. This series is the second part of The Haunting series that earlier showcased The Haunting of the Hill House. Created by Mike Flanagan, this season is based on the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw.

The web series Scam 1992, meanwhile, has started streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series is based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Scam 1992 stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor among others. Hansal Mehta earlier shared in a statement, “I had read The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together, and he offered this subject to me, I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life.”