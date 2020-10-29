What to watch on October 29: Taish is streaming on ZEE5

Taish is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5)

The festive season is around the corner and to kick things off in an entertaining way, the OTT platforms are set to present films and shows of various genres. The new releases this week include Taish on ZEE5, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja on Amazon Prime Video, The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar and Kaali Khuhi on Netflix.

Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh. At the virtual trailer launch, Bejoy said that the biggest challenge of making Taish was getting all the artistes together.

“We don’t do enough ensembles. The ensembles that we do are mostly in the comedy genre but not in spaces like drama, thriller. So, I am very grateful to all these people who came on board this film and supported it because they felt connected with it. It was challenging for me to get people on board,” Nambiar said.

He added, “In this industry, it’s very difficult to do an ensemble film for various reasons. I understand that point of view also that why certain actors don’t want to be a part of ensembles. But I also feel as storytellers, we need to explore stories which require more actors to come together.”

Taish is streaming on ZEE5 both as a film and a six-part series, making the project one of its kind to have two versions released simultaneously.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has also started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Director Karthik Saragur earlier shared that this film is a homage to chefs. He shared, “I come from a family of chefs. It was not just a passion, it was everything for them. They even used kitchen slang to explain things to others in their everyday conversations. And having grown up watching them and their lifestyle, I wanted to pay homage to chefs.”

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja stars Aravind Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh and Achyuth Kumar.

The Mandalorian starts streaming its second season on Disney+ Hotstar from October 30. In a virtual version of the ATX Television Festival, creator Jon Favreau said, “We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and post production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”