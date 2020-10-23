What to watch on October 23: Comedy Couple is streaming on ZEE5

Even as the world is coming up with new ways to battle the pandemic and resume everyday activities, theatres are still having one of the hardest times adjusting to the new normal. The movie halls will take some time to stand on their own feet. For now, we have plenty of content, thanks to various OTT platforms. From movies to web series, there is a wide variety of cinema to choose from. Recently, Shweta Basu Prasad and Saqib Saleem’s film Comedy Couple premiered on ZEE5.
The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 also released on Netflix during this time, which featured reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. While the episode in itself was engaging enough, it had hardly anything new to offer to the audience. “While the episode is just a 48-minute cliff notes version of Kim’s life, it is a nice little gist of the life she has lived until now. In Letterman’s defence, how is one supposed to reveal something new about a woman who opens her life to the world on a regular basis,” reads a section of our verdict.
These releases aside, there’s much to look forward to. Armie Hammer and Lily James’ modern adaptation of the classic Rebecca is now streaming on Netflix. Apart from this, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2, Mirzapur Season 2, A Suitable Boy, Over the Moon and On the Rocks will all be available to stream from October 23 onwards.
You can watch Borat 2 and Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy, will stream on Netflix, and so will the new animation feature Over the Moon. On the other hand, Sofia Coppola’s latest directorial venture On the Rocks can be viewed on Apple TV +.
Starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, this Sophia Coppola directorial has the leads playing father-daughter as they follow her suspicious husband and find the relationship with each other.
Directed by Mira Nair, this six-part series based on the novel by Vikram Seth starts streaming today. The series stars Tanya Minkitala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, among others.
Starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, Comedy Couple is a romantic comedy that follows two stand-up comics who want to become the first popular duo in the Indian comedy scene. Indianexpress.com’s review of the film said, “Shweta Basu Prasad does a credible job of playing someone who is confident and passionate about her goals. But Saqib looks like he is trying a tad bit hard to come across as the chill, upbeat and reckless Deep.”
Rebecca starring Armie Hammer, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas is streaming on Netflix. “The only thing that stands out is the atmosphere that Rebecca manages to create occasionally. Even in this, the film is more engaging in its first few minutes in sunny South of France, rather than in the imposing bleakness of Manderley, which is where everything of import happens,” shared The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film.
The second season of the popular Prime Video is now streaming online. The new season of Mirzapur spans over 10 episodes. Indianexpress.com’s first impression of the new seasons says, “The second season takes a while to gain momentum. Unlike the first season, there’s no space for humour or even a splash of relief for viewers, which makes the episode viewing experience a bit exhausting.”