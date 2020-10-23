What to watch on October 23: Comedy Couple is streaming on ZEE5

Comedy Couple is available on ZEE5.

Even as the world is coming up with new ways to battle the pandemic and resume everyday activities, theatres are still having one of the hardest times adjusting to the new normal. The movie halls will take some time to stand on their own feet. For now, we have plenty of content, thanks to various OTT platforms. From movies to web series, there is a wide variety of cinema to choose from. Recently, Shweta Basu Prasad and Saqib Saleem’s film Comedy Couple premiered on ZEE5.

The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 also released on Netflix during this time, which featured reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. While the episode in itself was engaging enough, it had hardly anything new to offer to the audience. “While the episode is just a 48-minute cliff notes version of Kim’s life, it is a nice little gist of the life she has lived until now. In Letterman’s defence, how is one supposed to reveal something new about a woman who opens her life to the world on a regular basis,” reads a section of our verdict.

These releases aside, there’s much to look forward to. Armie Hammer and Lily James’ modern adaptation of the classic Rebecca is now streaming on Netflix. Apart from this, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2, Mirzapur Season 2, A Suitable Boy, Over the Moon and On the Rocks will all be available to stream from October 23 onwards.

You can watch Borat 2 and Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy, will stream on Netflix, and so will the new animation feature Over the Moon. On the other hand, Sofia Coppola’s latest directorial venture On the Rocks can be viewed on Apple TV +.