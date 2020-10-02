What to watch on October 2: Anushka’s Nishabdham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nishabdham is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Cinema halls across the country are still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but streaming platforms have taken it upon themselves to provide us ample entertainment every week. Besides the umpteen number of shows and films that are already available in the libraries of ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony LIV, Apple TV+ and many other platforms, we get a steady stream of new content every week.

Netflix releases the Sudhir Mishra film Serious Men at 12:30 pm on October 2. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, the film is based on the novel Serious Men by Manu Joseph. The film also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and Indira Tiwari. In the film, Siddiqui plays the role of Ayyan Mani, who is a regular middle-class man but wants his son to be famous and rich.

Talking about the Serious Men adaptation, Mishra said, “It is a humane story of a father and a son. Everything beyond that is a layer. It is what it is and the story is told without pulling any punches. I was attracted to the book because it is a biting social satire. The movie retains that aspect of the book. First and foremost, the story should work, and then it can have these strands, layers, backgrounds, context and others. Whatever the statement the movie makes, emerges from the story.”

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli releases on October 2 on Zee Plex. The film will have a pay-per-view release on Zee Plex where it can be seen for Rs 299. The film will also be available on ZEE5.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film follows Ishaan and Ananya’s characters in the city of Mumbai as they encounter various misadventures. The film has been promoted as a popcorn film. Khaali Peeli ran into some controversy because of its previously titled song “Beyonce Sharma Jayegi”. The makers later changed the lyrics to “Duniya Sharma Jayegi”.

Khan told PTI, “The word ‘goriya’ has been used in a number of songs in Hindi films. The idea was never to bring down or tag the colour aspect to Beyonce. For us, it was about this guy, who is street smart and is trying to impress his girl and in that process he says, the way you are performing even Beyonce will blush. The entire thing was to put Beyonce as an idol, icon.”

Talking about Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Maqbool Khan said, “These actors (Khatter and Panday) have a connect with the young audience and we have packaged them properly in this quintessential film. The packaging will remind you of Bollywood cinema, which is being made less.”