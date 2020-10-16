scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
What to watch on October 16: Poison 2 is streaming on ZEE5

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2020 3:09:43 pm
poison 2, streaming guide, what to watchPoison 2 is now streaming on Zee5.

Film theatres are slowly but gradually reopening across the country, but it is going to take a lot of convincing to get people out of their homes to watch movies with hundreds of people during a pandemic. It will be a few weeks before theatres in the country are fully functional.

For now, streaming services remain the primary source of entertainment for millions of Indians.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7 is one of the most important releases on streaming services this month. It is the only second directorial after 2017’s Molly’s Game and is about the titular Chicago Seven, a group of men who protested against the US involvement in the anti-Vietnam War. The film is a courtroom drama and follows their trial after they were charged with inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Thomas Middleditch, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.

Evil Eye is another big recent release on OTT. It is one of Blumhouse’s film productions made for Amazon Prime Video. In the film, a typical Indian mother fusses over her daughter, who is living in the United States. Unable to secure a good sanskari Indian boy as a match for her despite all the astrology knowledge at her disposal, she is unnerved by the man her daughter does end up liking.

Here are the movies, web series and TV shows on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji and Voot

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

15:09 (IST)16 Oct 2020
Poison 2: Zee5

Aftab Shivdasani stars in this Zee5 web series that revolves around vengeance. The official description of the series reads, “Old players Nandu, Rani, and Pawan are back with their old story of deceit. Find out what their new game plan is in Poison 2”.

The series also features Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, Asmita Sood, Joy Sengupta and Pawan Chopra among others.

The Indian Express Film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Evil Eye two stars. In her review, she wrote, "You pick on the central theme of the film early enough: misogyny is global, whether it is something that Usha suffered in her early years in Delhi, or Pallavi, losing her independence because of her new love, in the US. The film speaks out loud about daughters looking out for daughters, just in case we missed it, right in the end. But you wish it was done better: it goes back and forth like a metronome, swinging between the two sets of people – Pallavi and her too-good-to-be-true boyfriend and Usha and supportive spouse. Contrivances pop up, and the actors use exaggerated accents which keep slipping, especially Krishnan The ‘South Indian’ Dad underlining his ‘ths’ whenever he remembers to do so. And if you want to lace your film with ‘these superstitious Indians’, then you have to be careful that your characters don’t appear to be stereotypical."

Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Soubin Shahir and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer received a positive review from Indianexpress.com's Manoj Kumar R. He wrote, "Halal Love Story develops organically into a charming movie about love, faith and heartbreak. And more importantly, it gives us insight into a community and their way of living."

