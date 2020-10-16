What to watch on October 16: Poison 2 is streaming on ZEE5

Poison 2 is now streaming on Zee5.

Film theatres are slowly but gradually reopening across the country, but it is going to take a lot of convincing to get people out of their homes to watch movies with hundreds of people during a pandemic. It will be a few weeks before theatres in the country are fully functional.

For now, streaming services remain the primary source of entertainment for millions of Indians.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of Chicago 7 is one of the most important releases on streaming services this month. It is the only second directorial after 2017’s Molly’s Game and is about the titular Chicago Seven, a group of men who protested against the US involvement in the anti-Vietnam War. The film is a courtroom drama and follows their trial after they were charged with inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Thomas Middleditch, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.

Evil Eye is another big recent release on OTT. It is one of Blumhouse’s film productions made for Amazon Prime Video. In the film, a typical Indian mother fusses over her daughter, who is living in the United States. Unable to secure a good sanskari Indian boy as a match for her despite all the astrology knowledge at her disposal, she is unnerved by the man her daughter does end up liking.

