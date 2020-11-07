What to watch on November 7: Movies, TV shows and web series to stream online

Miss India is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Theatres in many parts of the country have been opened, but it is going to take some time before moviegoers can start crowding theatres. Until things go back to normal, streaming services remain the primary source of entertainment for many Indians.

Miss India is one of the recent streaming releases. The film, a Telugu drama, features Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Helmed by Y Narendranath, the film revolves around a determined young woman Samyuktha who believes she is born to be a business tycoon. Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya play significant roles in the movie.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film only one-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “There’s a nice idea in here, but gets squandered in the treatment. A tea-loving girl, armed with the easiest-earned MBA degree from a San Francisco college without seemingly having attended a single class, wants to spread the benefits of Indian chai amongst coffee-loving Americans. To which end she has a series of run-ins with various men, all of whom either want to strong-arm her into submission, or sweep her away into their loving arms. She’s having none of it, of course.”

The Undoing, HBO’s psychological thriller TV series, is also one of the recent additions to streaming services. It stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in lead roles. The series, based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, has Kidman and Grant playing the role of a wealthy Manhattan couple, the Frasers, who live with their young son. While Kidman’s character Grace Fraser is a therapist, Grant’s Jonathan Fraser is an oncologist. Grace is perfectly happy with her husband and child until the gruesome murder of an acquaintance throws her life into disarray.