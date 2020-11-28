What to watch on November 28: Naxalbari is streaming on ZEE5

Naxalbari is available on ZEE5.

Despite the reopening up of cinema halls, OTT platforms remain the major source of entertainment. That’s because the audience is still unsure about stepping in to a theatre. This has given an advantage to the OTT platforms, which continue to churn out new content every week. With big players like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select and ALTBalaji among others competing to grab maximum viewers every week with original web shows and films, it looks like the digital medium is here to stay.

While we saw several big projects making their OTT premiere in the festive season, this week looks no different. From Tamil supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram to reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and web series Naxalbari, there’s something for everyone.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s crime thriller series Naxalbari is streaming on ZEE5. The official synopsis of Naxalbari reads, “Get ready for Naxalbari, a first-of-its-kind ZEES Original crime thriller series that explores Naxalism and its impact on the people fighting it. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dana, Sreejita Dey and Satyadeep Mishra, the series revolves around an STE’ agent who is on a secret mission to uncover the truth.”

Other titles which have released on OTT platforms this week include Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix), Dark 7 White (Zee5) and Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video).