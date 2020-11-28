scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 28, 2020
What to watch on November 28: Naxalbari is streaming on ZEE5

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot Select among others.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: November 28, 2020 11:27:02 am
NaxalbariNaxalbari is available on ZEE5.

Despite the reopening up of cinema halls, OTT platforms remain the major source of entertainment. That’s because the audience is still unsure about stepping in to a theatre. This has given an advantage to the OTT platforms, which continue to churn out new content every week. With big players like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select and ALTBalaji among others competing to grab maximum viewers every week with original web shows and films, it looks like the digital medium is here to stay.

While we saw several big projects making their OTT premiere in the festive season, this week looks no different. From Tamil supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram to reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and web series Naxalbari, there’s something for everyone.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s crime thriller series Naxalbari is streaming on ZEE5. The official synopsis of Naxalbari reads, “Get ready for Naxalbari, a first-of-its-kind ZEES Original crime thriller series that explores Naxalism and its impact on the people fighting it. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dana, Sreejita Dey and Satyadeep Mishra, the series revolves around an STE’ agent who is on a secret mission to uncover the truth.”

Other titles which have released on OTT platforms this week include Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix), Dark 7 White (Zee5) and Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video).

Live Blog

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

11:27 (IST)28 Nov 2020
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Netflix

The Netflix original follows the life story of four 'Bollywood wives' Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). The show, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, also has a guest appearance by Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

11:07 (IST)28 Nov 2020
Naxalbari: ZEE5

The action-thriller web series, directed by Kunal Kohli, is backed by a strong ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali. The narrative of the eight-episode series alternates between the dense jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities which are increasingly becoming hotbeds for Naxal ideology. Khandelwal’s Raghav is a tough cop who is ready to go up against all odds to save the country and fight back against a red uprising.

Andhaghaaram, which released on Netflix on November 24, has been produced by Atlee. Talking about the film, Atlee said, "I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already and through Netflix, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language. This is Vignarajan's debut feature, but he is a name that people will remember long after they have watched the film."

Manoj Kumar from indianexpress.com wrote in his review, "Andhaghaaram has a complex story structure going from one point to another in no particular format. The film weaves multiple plots into one interlocking narrative. It is an exercise in narrative style and plot structure, which is something similar to director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's masterpiece Super Deluxe. However, Vignarajan doesn't achieve the same effect in terms of clarity."

