Friday, November 20, 2020
What to watch on November 20: Mismatched is streaming on Netflix

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

November 20, 2020
Mismatched, netflixMismatched is now streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are still the major source of entertainment. The good thing is that the content well has not dried up yet. It may soon, but for now previously produced movies and TV shows are debuting on OTT platforms on a nearly daily basis even as big productions meant for theatrical release languish.

Warner Bros has announced a double distribution model for Wonder Woman 1984. The Gal Gadot-led DC superhero tentpole, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on a streaming platform and in theatres. The streaming option is only for HBO Max subscribers in United States. The rest of us will get to watch only in theatres, and judging by the circumstances, not many have re-developed love for theatrical releases yet due to the fear of catching Covid-19.

Netflix’s Mismatched is one of the big releases today. The young adult series, starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade among others, is based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple met Rishi.

Prajakta, who plays Dimple in Mismatched, had earlier told indianexpress.com, “For me, this was a big decision because I was stepping out of my YouTube universe for the first time. I had a couple of opportunities before this but they just did not feel right. When I read the story of Mismatched, I looked at it as an audience and I felt that I totally wanted to be a part of the show. I felt lucky to have got such an opportunity, which is so perfect.”

Live Blog

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

15:09 (IST)20 Nov 2020
The Prince and the Pauper: Disney+ Hotstar

Mickey Mouse stars in the retelling of the classic story, as Mickey, a poor peasant, and the Prince, son of the dying King.

14:48 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Steamboat Willie: Disney+ Hotstar

Officially the debut of Mickie and Minnie Mouse, Steamboat Willie has Mickie being a mischievous deckhand on a riverboat that is under the command of the tyrannical Captain Pete. 

14:35 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Mismatched: Netflix

Netflix's young adult web series Mistmatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, is now streaming.

A Simple Murder is finally streaming on Sony LIV. The dark comedy series stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan.

In her review of A Simple Murder, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, "So we get a rising body-count, shiny-grimy West Delhi Dwarka-Janakpuri-Mayapuri locations– a grungy watering-hole where would-be assassins meet, perchance, a hotel where you can hire ladies of the night for a bit of S&M, a junkyard where the carcasses of cars and humans get the same treatment, and a bag stuffed with pink notes which keeps changing hands. The writers display flair and imagination, and that’s more than half the battle won. The other half is taken up by the actors, and what a blast they are."

