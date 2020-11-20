What to watch on November 20: Mismatched is streaming on Netflix

Mismatched is now streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are still the major source of entertainment. The good thing is that the content well has not dried up yet. It may soon, but for now previously produced movies and TV shows are debuting on OTT platforms on a nearly daily basis even as big productions meant for theatrical release languish.

Warner Bros has announced a double distribution model for Wonder Woman 1984. The Gal Gadot-led DC superhero tentpole, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on a streaming platform and in theatres. The streaming option is only for HBO Max subscribers in United States. The rest of us will get to watch only in theatres, and judging by the circumstances, not many have re-developed love for theatrical releases yet due to the fear of catching Covid-19.

Netflix’s Mismatched is one of the big releases today. The young adult series, starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade among others, is based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple met Rishi.

Prajakta, who plays Dimple in Mismatched, had earlier told indianexpress.com, “For me, this was a big decision because I was stepping out of my YouTube universe for the first time. I had a couple of opportunities before this but they just did not feel right. When I read the story of Mismatched, I looked at it as an audience and I felt that I totally wanted to be a part of the show. I felt lucky to have got such an opportunity, which is so perfect.”