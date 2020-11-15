What to watch on November 15: The Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix

Even the festive season this year is shadowed by Covid-19 as most people have been reluctant to step out of their homes due to the fear of contracting infection. The cinephiles have found new ways to celebrate the holidays, and the most popular and obvious thing to do in these times is stream exciting content.
Today’s big streaming release is The Crown’s season 4. This season, the show adds Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana respectively. The late British prime minister and Conservative Party politician, Thatcher was known for her controversial political, social and economic policies whilst in power called Thatcherism. Princess Diana gained the spotlight when she married Prince Harry. Their marriage was much publicised in British and global media and appeared to be straight from a fairy-tale romance. However, it suffered due to extramarital affairs and other issues. Ultimately, they divorced in 1996.
Indianexpress.com’s review of the season read, “Gillian Anderson is reliably great as Margaret Thatcher, and her portrayal of the late Conservative Party politician stops just short of being a caricature. She does not look or sound like Thatcher, but due to her impeccable enactment of a few subtle mannerisms of the politician, the depiction feels incredibly authentic. If the viewer knows their history, Thatcher’s actions in The Crown will not come as a surprise. But due to the characterisation and perspective provided here, and Anderson’s performance, she is the most compelling character this season.”
Chernobyl, a miniseries based on the nuclear disaster of the same name, is scarier than any horror story in existence, precisely because it did happen in the past and a similar event can happen in future. Human incompetence, after all, has no limits. Read more
The Queen’s Gambit may have its weak spots, but it is for the most part enthralling entertainment. An empowering feminist tale about a female chess prodigy that, thankfully for amateurs, does not get bogged down in fine details and is still satisfying to those who do know the game.
Netflix's royal period drama series The Crown is back for its fourth season. The show, which traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has grown exponentially in popularity with every season. In the last season, the major cast members were replaced. Olivia Colman replaced Claire Foy as the Queen. Similarly, Tobias Menzies joined the cast as an older Prince Philip, taking over from Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter succeeded Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. This season, new entrants are Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin's Princess Diana.
