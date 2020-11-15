What to watch on November 15: The Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix

The Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Even the festive season this year is shadowed by Covid-19 as most people have been reluctant to step out of their homes due to the fear of contracting infection. The cinephiles have found new ways to celebrate the holidays, and the most popular and obvious thing to do in these times is stream exciting content.

Today’s big streaming release is The Crown’s season 4. This season, the show adds Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana respectively. The late British prime minister and Conservative Party politician, Thatcher was known for her controversial political, social and economic policies whilst in power called Thatcherism. Princess Diana gained the spotlight when she married Prince Harry. Their marriage was much publicised in British and global media and appeared to be straight from a fairy-tale romance. However, it suffered due to extramarital affairs and other issues. Ultimately, they divorced in 1996.

Indianexpress.com’s review of the season read, “Gillian Anderson is reliably great as Margaret Thatcher, and her portrayal of the late Conservative Party politician stops just short of being a caricature. She does not look or sound like Thatcher, but due to her impeccable enactment of a few subtle mannerisms of the politician, the depiction feels incredibly authentic. If the viewer knows their history, Thatcher’s actions in The Crown will not come as a surprise. But due to the characterisation and perspective provided here, and Anderson’s performance, she is the most compelling character this season.”