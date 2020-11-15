scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 15, 2020
What to watch on November 15: The Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: November 15, 2020 12:56:30 pm
The Crown season 4, what to watch, the crownThe Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Even the festive season this year is shadowed by Covid-19 as most people have been reluctant to step out of their homes due to the fear of contracting infection. The cinephiles have found new ways to celebrate the holidays, and the most popular and obvious thing to do in these times is stream exciting content.

Today’s big streaming release is The Crown’s season 4. This season, the show adds Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana respectively. The late British prime minister and Conservative Party politician, Thatcher was known for her controversial political, social and economic policies whilst in power called Thatcherism. Princess Diana gained the spotlight when she married Prince Harry. Their marriage was much publicised in British and global media and appeared to be straight from a fairy-tale romance. However, it suffered due to extramarital affairs and other issues. Ultimately, they divorced in 1996.

Indianexpress.com’s review of the season read, “Gillian Anderson is reliably great as Margaret Thatcher, and her portrayal of the late Conservative Party politician stops just short of being a caricature. She does not look or sound like Thatcher, but due to her impeccable enactment of a few subtle mannerisms of the politician, the depiction feels incredibly authentic. If the viewer knows their history, Thatcher’s actions in The Crown will not come as a surprise. But due to the characterisation and perspective provided here, and Anderson’s performance, she is the most compelling character this season.”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

12:56 (IST)15 Nov 2020
Chernobyl: Disney+ Hotstar

Chernobyl, a miniseries based on the nuclear disaster of the same name, is scarier than any horror story in existence, precisely because it did happen in the past and a similar event can happen in future. Human incompetence, after all, has no limits. Read more

12:20 (IST)15 Nov 2020
The Queen's Gambit: Netflix

The Queen’s Gambit may have its weak spots, but it is for the most part enthralling entertainment. An empowering feminist tale about a female chess prodigy that, thankfully for amateurs, does not get bogged down in fine details and is still satisfying to those who do know the game.

12:02 (IST)15 Nov 2020
The Crown season 4: Netflix

Netflix's royal period drama series The Crown is back for its fourth season. The show, which traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has grown exponentially in popularity with every season. In the last season, the major cast members were replaced. Olivia Colman replaced Claire Foy as the Queen. Similarly, Tobias Menzies joined the cast as an older Prince Philip, taking over from Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter succeeded Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. This season, new entrants are Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin's Princess Diana.

Another recent release is Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which hits theatres today. The Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer is a comedy-drama and is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote about the film, "Is the film meant to be a social commentary on the tensions between north Indian ‘interlopers’ and Bombay locals? The hostility was real, and still exists. But are we meant to laugh when it is alluded to in this clunky manner? So many good artists are laid to waste in the process: it’s not just the wonderful Bajpayee who so rarely gets to do a light-hearted caper that the film does injustice to, even the seasoned Kapoor and Pilgaonkar, and Manoj and Seema, are wasted."

RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara, is also an important film that was released on Saturday. Indianexpress.com's Manoj Kumar R gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Mookuthi Amman is definitely a throwback to devotional movies that took the 'God will pluck your eyes out if you lie' threat to a whole new level. And yet, Mookuthi Amman is also very different from the films that we grew up watching. While the earlier god-based movies perpetuated stereotypes and strengthened our fears about god, Mookuthi Amman does the opposite. In broad strokes, it shows the evils that will befall common people when they invest their faith in someone or something due to the fear of divine punishment. The film takes on religious dogmatism, a theme that was well handled in movies like OMG: Oh My God! and PK."