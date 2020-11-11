scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
What to watch on November 11

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: November 11, 2020 2:06:01 pm
what to watchMum Bhai will start streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji on November 12.

With the festive season upon us, we need entertainment in our lives more than ever. The ongoing festival season earlier included parties and get-togethers, but with the social distancing mandate in place, many are isolating at home. Watching titles on OTT platforms at home has become the new way of spending time with the family, and platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player among others have made sure to supply us with new films and shows during the Diwali season.

Disney+ Hotstar released Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii on November 9 to welcome the festive season. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a horror-comedy also starring Kiara Advani. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, “Somewhere deep inside the mess that’s Laxmii, is the kernel of a solid idea: to give us the story of a transgender person, with empathy and sympathy. But this Akshay Kumar-starrer is a two-hour clutch-your-head, can-I-really-be-watching-this nonsense, from beginning to end.”

Ludo, written and directed by Anurag Basu, starts streaming on Netflix from November 12. The film is the story of four characters whose lives intersect. Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ludo was earlier supposed to release in theatres but was later moved to OTT because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Suriya, Soorarai Pottru starts streaming on Prime Video from November 12. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on Captain G.R. Gopinath’s autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book chronicles the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. In an interview with indianexpress.com. Paresh Rawal spoke about working with Suriya and said, “You naturally compare him (Suriya) with our stars. Our stars are not any less. But, this guy is absolutely simple, normal and down to earth. No tantrums, no throwing his weight around. Ready with his dialogues, scenes, and all that. He’s very professional. I am not saying that our stars are not disciplined. But, working with a star like Suriya is such a pleasure. You never, for a moment, feel that you are working with such a megastar.”

The second season of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram is now streaming on MX Player. The series stars Bobby Deol as a fake-godman.

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

14:06 (IST)11 Nov 2020
Aashram Chapter 2: MX Player

Bobby Deol returns as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the second part of the MX Original Series Aashram. In chapter 2, we will see Baba Nirala's greed for power, money and lust grow manifold. This time, his aim is to acquire political clout, indulge in illegal activities and exploit women, as he loses the trust of his partner-in-crime Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal).

Read | Aashram Season 2 review: More of the same

Mum Bhai, the crime web series starring Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar, starts streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from November 12. Angad Bedi spoke about the show in an interview with indianexpress.com and said, "It is the story of the underdog which I related to the most. Apoorva (Lakhia) and his team of writers have worked well on the screenplay which portrays the rise of this guy. Also, the big challenge that I face is shouldering the responsibility of front lining a show like this. Mum Bhai, which is made on a huge scale, tells the journey of Bhaskar Shetty, who becomes the bhai of the city. And by bhai, I don’t mean a don. Rather he is a no-nonsense cop. It would have been silly to say no to a show like this."

The second season of Eros Now series based on the life of PM Narendra Modi starts streaming from November 12. Titled, Modi: CM TO PM, the story moves ahead after the events of Season 1. Mahesh Thakur, who plays the role of PM Modi in the show, shared with indianexpress.com, "I think I did my job wholeheartedly, and it is on the people to decide whether they give love or hatred. One should see the project independently. I am not telling you where to cast your votes. Take it as creative work without any political intention. Also, whatever controversy you see here is already in the public domain, and even in the book. As an actor, it was my job to put my heart and soul into the part. Also, it was a challenging role of this popular leader, and I hope people like my work."

Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 13. The film, set in Haryana, stars Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant roles. Mehta previously shared with indianexpress.com that Chhalaang is a "breezy, sweet, slice of life film” that has “generous dollops of humour." He also shared that with Chhalaang, he "wanted to shift gears for once. The attempt is to do something new, to surprise yourself, challenge yourself."

Mookuthi Amman, which stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead roles, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 14. The film is being called a devotional comedy film.

The Crown Season 4 starts streaming on Netflix from November 15. This time, the popular show following the story of the royal family introduces the characters of Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

