What to watch on November 11

Mum Bhai will start streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji on November 12.

With the festive season upon us, we need entertainment in our lives more than ever. The ongoing festival season earlier included parties and get-togethers, but with the social distancing mandate in place, many are isolating at home. Watching titles on OTT platforms at home has become the new way of spending time with the family, and platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player among others have made sure to supply us with new films and shows during the Diwali season.

Disney+ Hotstar released Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii on November 9 to welcome the festive season. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a horror-comedy also starring Kiara Advani. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, “Somewhere deep inside the mess that’s Laxmii, is the kernel of a solid idea: to give us the story of a transgender person, with empathy and sympathy. But this Akshay Kumar-starrer is a two-hour clutch-your-head, can-I-really-be-watching-this nonsense, from beginning to end.”

Ludo, written and directed by Anurag Basu, starts streaming on Netflix from November 12. The film is the story of four characters whose lives intersect. Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ludo was earlier supposed to release in theatres but was later moved to OTT because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Suriya, Soorarai Pottru starts streaming on Prime Video from November 12. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on Captain G.R. Gopinath’s autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book chronicles the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. In an interview with indianexpress.com. Paresh Rawal spoke about working with Suriya and said, “You naturally compare him (Suriya) with our stars. Our stars are not any less. But, this guy is absolutely simple, normal and down to earth. No tantrums, no throwing his weight around. Ready with his dialogues, scenes, and all that. He’s very professional. I am not saying that our stars are not disciplined. But, working with a star like Suriya is such a pleasure. You never, for a moment, feel that you are working with such a megastar.”

The second season of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram is now streaming on MX Player. The series stars Bobby Deol as a fake-godman.