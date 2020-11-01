scorecardresearch
What to watch on November 1: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2020 12:50:38 pm
The MandalorianThe Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Disney+)

Film theatres are slowly but gradually opening up after months-long hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. The attendance is low so far and not many theatres are opened anyway. It may be a month before they are fully operational.

For the time being, streaming services remain the major source of entertainment for most. Movies and TV shows are still coming out, and the drought of new content that is inevitable is yet to set in. One of the new releases include Zee5’s thriller drama Taish. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the series stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the series, “It’s a well-shot, well-produced series, and goes along at a clip, mostly. But, crucially, we don’t really get the reasons behind all the ‘taish’: sure, Sunny is an uncontrollable hothead, but why? What makes him such a one? The insides of Pali, as played by Rane, are opaque, too. Sarbh and Sachdeva, who channels menace nicely, are better options to look at. We stay with the series, but we also end up asking: what, really, is the point of all that male rage and testosterone?”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

Goodfellas: Netflix

This Martin Scorsese directorial is about the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill (a real figure) and stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. The film is easily one of the best Scorsese films if not the best.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Amazon Prime Video

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is funnier than 2006’s Borat. For the entirety of its run-time, it serves up gag after gag right until the last frame. Now, Borat 2 is no Wodehousian comedy. There is nothing classy about the humour here. There are one too many jokes about genitals, for instance. Cohen’s humour in the film is in bad taste. But most of the jokes are genuinely smart and loaded with subtle political and social commentary.

10 underrated horror movies: Disney+ Hotstar

Here is a list of top 10 underrated horror movies streaming on Netflix that you can and should watch.

Also Read | 10 underrated horror movies to watch on Halloween

The Mandalorian season 2: Disney+ Hotstar

In the second season of The Mandalorian, the titular Din Djarin or Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues on his quest to reunite The Child with his kind. He is pointed towards a remote town in Tatooine, where we meet Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal who is protecting the town under the guise and armour of a Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian, the first (and only so far) canonical Star Wars live-action series, is also back for its second season. The much-awaited Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's HBO psychological thriller The Undoing has also premiered.

Titled The Marshal, the premiere episode of The Mandalorian is the longest episode in the show yet, and still, it feels quite briskly-paced. There is a lot of action, callbacks, humour and stunning visual effects. The show’s sci-fi-western feel is still compelling, and sky-high production values make everything look cinematic.

The Undoing, based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, has Kidman and Grant playing the role of a wealthy Manhattan couple, the Frasers, who live with their young son. While Kidman’s character Grace Fraser is a therapist, Grant’s Jonathan Fraser is an oncologist. The episode begins in a slow-burn fashion, but the pace picks up soon and by the end, the pilot episode, which shares the same title as the series, has set the stage for a gripping psychological thriller.

