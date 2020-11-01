What to watch on November 1: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Disney+)

Film theatres are slowly but gradually opening up after months-long hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. The attendance is low so far and not many theatres are opened anyway. It may be a month before they are fully operational.

For the time being, streaming services remain the major source of entertainment for most. Movies and TV shows are still coming out, and the drought of new content that is inevitable is yet to set in. One of the new releases include Zee5’s thriller drama Taish. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the series stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the series, “It’s a well-shot, well-produced series, and goes along at a clip, mostly. But, crucially, we don’t really get the reasons behind all the ‘taish’: sure, Sunny is an uncontrollable hothead, but why? What makes him such a one? The insides of Pali, as played by Rane, are opaque, too. Sarbh and Sachdeva, who channels menace nicely, are better options to look at. We stay with the series, but we also end up asking: what, really, is the point of all that male rage and testosterone?”