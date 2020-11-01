What to watch on November 1: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Film theatres are slowly but gradually opening up after months-long hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. The attendance is low so far and not many theatres are opened anyway. It may be a month before they are fully operational.
For the time being, streaming services remain the major source of entertainment for most. Movies and TV shows are still coming out, and the drought of new content that is inevitable is yet to set in. One of the new releases include Zee5’s thriller drama Taish. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the series stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the series, “It’s a well-shot, well-produced series, and goes along at a clip, mostly. But, crucially, we don’t really get the reasons behind all the ‘taish’: sure, Sunny is an uncontrollable hothead, but why? What makes him such a one? The insides of Pali, as played by Rane, are opaque, too. Sarbh and Sachdeva, who channels menace nicely, are better options to look at. We stay with the series, but we also end up asking: what, really, is the point of all that male rage and testosterone?”
This Martin Scorsese directorial is about the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill (a real figure) and stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. The film is easily one of the best Scorsese films if not the best.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is funnier than 2006’s Borat. For the entirety of its run-time, it serves up gag after gag right until the last frame. Now, Borat 2 is no Wodehousian comedy. There is nothing classy about the humour here. There are one too many jokes about genitals, for instance. Cohen’s humour in the film is in bad taste. But most of the jokes are genuinely smart and loaded with subtle political and social commentary.
Here is a list of top 10 underrated horror movies streaming on Netflix that you can and should watch.
Also Read | 10 underrated horror movies to watch on Halloween
In the second season of The Mandalorian, the titular Din Djarin or Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues on his quest to reunite The Child with his kind. He is pointed towards a remote town in Tatooine, where we meet Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal who is protecting the town under the guise and armour of a Mandalorian.