What to watch on May 7: Vitthal Teedi, Jupiter’s Legacy and Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban among others

With the weekend almost here, we have compiled a list of OTT titles that you can binge watch.

From Disney+ Hotstar’s five new mini-series to Marathi film Photo Prem, there is something for everyone to watch from the comfort of your home.

Jupiter’s Legacy: Netflix

American superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Mark Millar. It follows the story of the world’s first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh.

Milestone: Netflix

Having lost his wife recently, a truck driver tries to cope up with his personal loss and even faces the threat of losing his job, that has come to define him, to a new intern. Co-written, edited and directed by Ivan Ayr, Milestone stars Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran in the lead roles.

Subharambha: Hoichoi

The Bengali web series revolves around a young girl’s journey and her love of music. When certain circumstances lead her to quit her passion, she converts her drawbacks into strengths, and fights to continue her stint in music. Jasmine Roy plays the lead role in this Hoi Choi drama.

Thank You Brother: Aha

Anasuya Bharadwaj-starrer Thank You Brother, set in the backdrop of the lockdown, revolves around a fiery youngster and a pregnant woman who get stuck in an elevator. Directed by Ramesh Raparthi, the film also stars Ashwin J Viraj, Monica Reddy, Harsha Chemudu and Aadarsh Balakrishna.

Monster: Netflix

An adaptation of Walter Dean Myers’s 1999 multi-award-winning novel of the same name, Monster presents the story of a talented teen implicated in a felony case. The young man fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him. Directed by Anthony Mandler, the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival back in 2018. It stars Kelvin Harrison Jr in the lead role.

The Boy from Medellin: Amazon Prime Video

The documentary revolves around award-winning singer J Balvin’s preparation for his homecoming concert which takes place amid intense political turmoil in his hometown Medellin, Columbia.

Mythic Quest Season 2: Apple TV+

The official synopsis of Mythic Quest Season 2 reads, “With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

Murder Meri Jaan: Disney+ Hotstar

Sonal Arora (Barkha Singh) is an adventurous runaway con bride who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with ACP Aditya (Tanuj Virwani), the top homicide investigator in Bhopal Police. The twist of fate gives her a chance to experience the other side of law, which involves solving murder mysteries. Meanwhile, ACP Aditya is stuck between a rock and a hard place even as his boss and colleagues are only too keen to finally catch the biggest con in their area aka “Looteri Dulhan”.

Bamini and Boys: Disney+ Hotstar

Three young boys rent a flat exceeding their budget from an attractive woman living in the same building. As they all fall in love with her, the trio set out to woo her, often leading to hilarious situations and sometimes even harmless rifts in their friendship thanks to their collective crush. The series stars Vidya Malavade, Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit.

Humara Bar Happy Hour: Disney+ Hotstar

Featuring Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchandana, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij, Humara Bar Happy Hour presents the story of a group of friends who inherit a run-down bar in Mumbai. What follows is comical chaos, as they struggle to run a business they have absolutely no clue about.

Mukesh Jasoos: Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Rahul Bagga plays the lead role in this series, which also has yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon essaying an important role. Mukesh Jasoos revolves around the life of Mukesh Jha, a lawyer who lives with his mother in law after his wife leaves him for his cousin. The quirky story will tell the tale of Mukesh who decides to become a detective but ends up in the midst of a sinister case. The mini-series also stars Ruchi Malviya and Rajeshwari Sachdev.

Teen Do Paanch: Disney+ Hotstar

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag, Teen Do Paanch presents the tale of a young couple Vishal and Priyanka who cannot conceive and thus decide to adopt. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Destiny brings a new twist as Priyanka soon realises that she is pregnant with twins!

Vitthal Teedi: OHO Gujarati

Based on a short story by Mukesh Sojitra, Vitthal Teedi revolves around a small-time gambler in the early 80s. The full-on masala entertainer stars Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi in the lear role.

Photo Prem: Amazon Prime Video

Photo Prem revolves around Maee (Neena Kulkarni), a housewife who is worried about being forgotten by future generations post her demise because she’s doesn’t look her best in her ‘old pictures’. The film captures Maee’s journey to overcome her fear of the camera, finally succeeding in clicking the perfect picture.

To the Stars: BookMyShow Stream

In a rural Oklahoma town in the 1960s, a shy Iris Deerborne is emotionally abused at home by her mother Francie who wishes her daughter was more glamorous. The young teenager also faces bullying in school. The only bright spot in her life is Jeff Owings, a fellow student who works for her father, but is too shy to act on her feelings. She soon finds solace in Maggie, a new girl in school. However, Maggie has a lot hidden in her past that lands Iris in trouble. The 2019 drama stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, Adelaide Clemens, Lucas Jade Zumann, Malin Åkerman and Tony Hale.

Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban: ZEE5

A terrible series of events occur when a food delivery unexpectedly enters a police station. The Tamil crime thriller stars Suresh Ravi, Raveena Ravi, RJ Munna, Supergood Subramani and Sharath Ravi.

