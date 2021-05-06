What to watch on May 6: Ramyug, Hai Taubba and Monster Hunter

Perhaps nothing is safer and more reassuring right now than knowing all your loved ones are keeping well. And if you are one of the lucky ones who is staying with a well-wisher, then nothing can be more comforting than watching some of the latest fun titles from around the world on your personal device. Today, we bring you interesting titles on popular streaming platforms. Are you ready for your daily dose of escapist drama?

From Kunal Kohli’s highly anticipated MX Player series Ramyug to the ‘monster movie’ Monster Hunter, here’s everything you can stream on May 6.

Release Date Title Platform Language May 6 Ramyug MX Player Hindi May 6 Hai Taubba ALTBalaji Hindi May 6 And Tomorrow the Entire World Netflix German May 6 Monster Hunter BookMyShow Stream English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Ramyug: MX Player

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli is here with his take on the epic Ramayan, told with new eyes and some mind-boggling visual effects. The series features the likes of Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Anup Soni and Vivan Bhaten in significant parts. Kohli had earlier shared his excitement about bringing such a beloved tale on screen once again.

He said, “The story of Rama has been retold by some of India’s greatest writers both in Sanskrit and regional languages. I am honoured to have been able to breathe life into this narrative for younger audiences on an unparalleled scale with the help of in-depth writing, VFX, visually appealing direction, editing and post-production efforts.”

Monster Hunter: Book My Show stream

Despite action stars like Tony Jaa and Milla Jovovich, Monster Hunter doesn’t always live up to its potential, or even to the original source material (Monster Hunter is a video game adaptation). However, what it does offer is plenty of visual effects and good action choreography. Don’t go in hoping for an engaging plot, and you might just end up having a blast.

And Tomorrow the Entire World: Netflix

And Tomorrow the Entire World was Germany’s entry for 2021 Oscars in the Best International Feature category. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “20-year-old law student Luisa, who comes from an upper-class family, joins Antifa because she is opposed to the rise of the political right in Germany. The plot is partly inspired by the biography of director Julia von Heinz, who belonged to Antifa herself when she was younger. The political design of the movie’s right-wing Liste 14 party is also a reference to that of the Alternative for Germany.”

Hai Taubba: ALTBalaji

And if you have nothing better to do today, head over to ALTBalaji for an erotic drama titled Hai Taubba. It is an anthology of four stories dealing with ‘taboo love’.