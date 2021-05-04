What to watch on May 4: Godzilla vs Kong, Star Wars The Bad Batch, Selena The Series Part 2 among others

May 4, 2021 8:16:01 am
The pandemic is far from over. In fact, in its second wave, it has wrought devastating havoc in everyone’s lives. And for those who can take a ‘break from life’ to catch a movie or some new show, we have compiled a list of titles which will release on various OTT platforms.
From the recently released Godzilla vs Kong to an animated Star Wars show, here’s everything you can watch from the comfort of your home today.
|
Release Date
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|May 4
|Godzilla vs Kong
|Book My Show stream
|English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
|May 4
|Selena the Series: Part 2
|Netflix
|English
|May 4
|Star Wars: The Bad Batch
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|May 4
|Star Wars: Biomes
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|May 4
|Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|May 4
|Trash Truck: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|May 2
|Mare of Easttown – Episode 3
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
Godzilla vs Kong: Book My Show stream
The recently released Godzilla vs Kong is finally available to watch on demand. You can now stream the commercially successful monster movie from a cozy corner of your room! The Adam Wingard directorial released in theatres on March 24 this year. The movie was lauded for its storyline, pacing and visual effects. The thrills galore can be streamed in not one, not two, but four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Selena the Series Part 2: Netflix
If it is just a few moments of pure escape, joy and music your heart craves, Selena the Series might serve your purpose. The latest chapter in the Selena saga promises to offer that and much more.
Star Wars The Bad Batch: Disney Plus Hotstar
In this new Star Wars series, which is a spinoff of The Clone Wars, the audience gets to see a ‘formidable’ crew of soldiers in action after they were first introduced in The Clone Wars as The Bad Batch. The Bad Batch are ‘elite and experimental’ soldiers who have to fight for survival in an ever-changing galaxy. What makes them unique is the fact that each of these soldiers possess extraordinary skill, distinctly separate from the other.
Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs: Disney Plus Hotstar
As a fan of the Star Wars movies, haven’t you always wondered about what are those flying objects that carry its special passengers into a galaxy far, far away? Well, wonder no more! Because the makers behind those projects have come up with a charming little series that talks about the process of developing those fancy machines.
Star Wars Biomes: Disney Plus Hotstar
If the previous series in this listicle will discuss your favourite flying machine, then Star Wars: Biomes will help you become familiar with all those fantastic and awe-inspiring locations your favourite movies and series have been filmed in.
Trash Truck Season 2: Netflix
An adorable animated show that you can watch with your younger family members, Netflix’s Trash Truck is back for another season. Six-year-old Hank and his best friend, a giant trash truck, take a tour of the world with their animal friends in this highly enjoyable series.
Mare of Easttown: Disney Plus Hotstar
Kate Winslet as a detective? Bring it on! The Oscar-winning Hollywood star plays a Pennsylvania detective who has the tough job of investigating a local murder, even as her own life falls into shambles. Winslet gives a winsome performance as a woman who struggles to take command of her increasingly chaotic and demanding life, and makes us root for her despite everything that is happening to her. Yes, we do know that the HBO series has been out for a little over two weeks now, but the Mare of Easttown is, unfortunately, not in the news as much as it should be.
Happy watching!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-