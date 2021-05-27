Ek Mini Katha, Friends The Reunion, Ragnarok Season 2: What to watch on May 27

Here's what you can stream on May 27. (Photo: HBO Max, Netflix)

The much-awaited Friends reunion special will premiere today on ZEE5. Along with Friends: The Reunion, there is a lot of new content on OTT platforms.

Here are the latest titles on streaming services.

Title Platform Language Friends The Reunion ZEE5 English Ek Mini Katha Amazon Prime Video Telugu Koi Jaane Na Amazon Prime Video Hindi Ragnarok Season 2 Netflix Norwegian Black Space Netflix Israeli Blue Miracle Netflix English Soy Rada: Serendipity Netflix Spanish Eden Netflix Japanese The Last Two Days Neestream Malayalam

Friends: The Reunion – ZEE5

The much-awaited reunion special of the American sitcom Friends will stream on ZEE5 in India from 12:32 pm. The show brings back David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow as they cherish the days on the show.

Ek Mini Katha – Amazon Prime Video

Ek Mini Katha, starring Santosh Shoban, follows a man who is dealing with severe body image issues. Things change when he decides to take matters into his own hands. The comedy film is directed by Karthik Rapolu.

Koi Jaane Na – Amazon Prime Video

Koi Jaane Na, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, had a theatrical release earlier this year. Directed by Amin Hajee, the film follows a writer who has fused his reality with his fictional world. The movie also has a dance number featuring Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam.

Ragnarok Season 2 – Netflix

Ragnarok is a Norwegian thriller based on Norse mythology. The show’s first season debuted in 2020 and received a lot of praise. The synopsis of the second season reads, “Mythical chaos looms as Magne looks for help in his continuing fight against giant foes and deals with an unmanageable brother with godlike powers.”

Black Space – Netflix

The Israeli series on Netflix follows a detective who is investigating a mass shooting at a local high school. His methods might be unorthodox, but his ways seem to promise an engaging show.

Blue Miracle – Netflix

Blue Miracle revolves around the guardian and kids of a cash strapped orphanage. The guardian and the kids team up with a retired boat captain to participate in a fishing competition and raise funds for the orphanage.

Eden – Netflix

A girl is raised in a world of robots. Since the girl hasn’t been anywhere else, she finds her world perfectly normal until she starts questioning those around her. The Japanese animated series has been created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2) and Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist).

Soy Rada Serendipity – Netflix

Argentine stand-up comic Agustin Aristaran, popularly known as Soy Rada, is back on the stage with his latest special titled Serendipity.

The Last Two Days – Neestream

The synopsis of Malayalam movie The Last Two Days reads, “Two months have passed since the three youngsters have gone missing. One of whom is a designated candidate in the upcoming election. Circle Inspector Srikanth Sharma aided by constable Aby Mathew is in a last-ditch effort to solve the mystery. Last two days of suspense and surprise awaits them.”