What to watch on May 18: Sardar Ka Grandson and Runaway Lugai

If you are bored and cannot make up your mind about what to watch on OTT platforms today, fret not, we are here to help! From the new MX Player series Runaway Lugai to the Netflix family entertainer Sardar Ka Grandson, here’s what you should be watching today.

Title Platform Language Sardar Ka Grandson Netflix Hindi Runaway Lugai MX Player Hindi

Sardar Ka Grandson: Netflix

Adapted from a screenplay penned by popular writer Anuja Chauhan, this Netflix movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh, is sure to tug at your heartstrings. As much a story of the subcontinent as the familial bond that ties us, Sardar Ka Grandson tells the tale of an ambitious grandson who is willing to go to any extent in order to fulfil his grandmother’s wish, even if it means literally moving his house from one country to the other!

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “A story of a romance that spans seven decades and two countries, a story of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a story of victory against impossible odds. ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a strange and sweet tale where petty egos, religion, enmity, borders and oceans of red tape are all finally defeated by the simple humanity of one determined man.”

Sardar Ka Grandson has been directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Runaway Lugai: MX Player

The new MX Player show is a situational comedy set in the heartland of Bihar. It features Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia and Ravi Kishan among others. The series looks like an Indian take on the popular Hollywood movie Runaway Bride, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. But of course, with a desi twist!

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Rajnikant Sinha (Rajni), the only child of MLA Narendra Sinha, is far from his namesake. He is a submissive man who has lived his entire life under his father’s thumb as a pawn. He could neither stand up to his father nor live up to his expectations. His life took a turn for the better when Rajni met and married Bulbul – a beautiful, chirpy, and free-spirited girl. However, his happiness did not last for long as soon enough Bulbul, made a bold decision to run away without a trace. What then begins is a chase to find the missing Bulbul and why she went missing – from the cops to speculation by the press, the unending games of politicians, and even an ex-lover in the mix – there are multiple reasons at play in this adventure.”