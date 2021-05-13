What to watch on May 13: Radhe and Castlevania

Here are all the new titles you can stream on May 13.

Welcome to another edition of What to watch. Today marks the theatrical and online release of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe is the first big Hindi film that is making use of this hybrid model, and on the festival of Eid, this move will probably be welcomed by fans.

Title Platform Language Radhe ZEE5 Hindi Castlevania Season 4 Netflix English

Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Radhe releases on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex today. The Prabhudheva directorial is an action entertainer that also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe was scheduled to release in theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film is introducing a new hybrid release model to the Indian film industry as it will also be releasing in theatres worldwide, wherever cinema halls are still open.

Castlevania Season 4: Netflix

The last season of Netflix series Castlevania starts streaming today. Based on the classic Konami video game, Castlevania was Netflix’s first original anime series back when it launched in 2017. The show is a dark medieval fantasy set in the Eastern European world. Castlevania’s voice cast includes Richard Armitage, Graham McTavish, James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola and Alejandra Reynoso.