Thursday, May 13, 2021
What to watch on May 13: Radhe and Castlevania

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe and anime series Castlevania Season 4 starts streaming on May 13.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 8:28:59 am
what to watch on may 13Here are all the new titles you can stream on May 13.

Welcome to another edition of What to watch. Today marks the theatrical and online release of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe is the first big Hindi film that is making use of this hybrid model, and on the festival of Eid, this move will probably be welcomed by fans.

Here are all the titles that start streaming on May 13.

Title

Platform 

Language
Radhe ZEE5 Hindi
Castlevania Season 4 Netflix English

Radhe: ZEEPlex

Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Radhe releases on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex today. The Prabhudheva directorial is an action entertainer that also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe was scheduled to release in theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film is introducing a new hybrid release model to the Indian film industry as it will also be releasing in theatres worldwide, wherever cinema halls are still open.

Castlevania Season 4: Netflix

The last season of Netflix series Castlevania starts streaming today. Based on the classic Konami video game, Castlevania was Netflix’s first original anime series back when it launched in 2017. The show is a dark medieval fantasy set in the Eastern European world. Castlevania’s voice cast includes Richard Armitage, Graham McTavish, James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola and Alejandra Reynoso.

