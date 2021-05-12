What to watch on May 12: Oxygen, The Upshaws, Ziwe

Here's what you can watch on streaming platforms on May 12.

Welcome to another edition of What to watch. Today’s additions on streaming platforms include some new releases as well as some popular Hollywood films. From French film Oxygen to Garth Davis’ 2018 movie Mary Magdalene, here are the titles you can watch on May 12.

Title Platform Language Oxygen Netflix French Ziwe Voot Select English Mary Magdalene Netflix English Dance of the 41 Netflix Spanish The Upshaws Netflix English Little Netflix English

Oxygen: Netflix

Starring Mélanie Laurent in the lead role, Oxygen follows a scientist who wakes up and finds out that she is inside a cryogenic chamber, but has no idea how she got there. The French film, directed by Alexandre Aja, was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown. Oxygen’s synopsis reads, “No escape, no memory, 90 minutes to live. Liz is running out of oxygen and time, in order to survive she must find a way to remember who she is.”

Ziwe: Voot Select

This Showtime series features Ziwe of Instagram who gained a huge fan following due to her content on the social media platform. The show has the comedian interviewing celebrities in her unique style.

Dance of the 41: Netflix

Based on real-life events, Dance of the 41’s trailer suggests that it is set in early 20th century Mexico when being openly gay was no less than a sin. The film’s synopsis reads, “A secretly gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter, but is then found cavorting with a young man at a private party. And then scandal hits.”

Mary Magdalene: Netflix

Starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim, this 2018 film by Garth Davis starts streaming on Netflix today. The film has a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Mary Magdalene has obvious reverence for its subject; unfortunately, it lacks enough momentum or depth of character to make her story interesting,” reads the site’s critical consensus.

The Upshaws: Netflix

This new Netflix sitcom is the story of a working-class African American family trying to make ends meet. The show stars Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

Little: Netflix

2019 film Little, starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, is the story of an uptight boss who is transformed into a 14-year-old version of herself.