What to watch on May 11: Minari, Nizhal and Ammonite

We are back with yet another iteration of What to Watch. Today it is quite a mixed bag, considering you have different languages and platforms to choose from. From the Oscar-nominated independent movie Minari to the Malayalam film Nizhal, starring Nayanthara, here’s everything you can stream today.
Release Date
Title
Platform
Language
|May 11
|Minari
|Amazon Prime Video
|Korean, English
|May 11
|Ammonite
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|May 11
|Nizhal
|Amazon Prime Video
|Malayalam
|May 11
|Money Explained
|Netflix
|English
Minari: Amazon Prime Video
The Oscar-nominated movie about building a new home in a foreign land and realising long-cherished dreams is finally available on a streaming platform in India. Minari, nominated for six Oscars, stars Walking Dead alumni Steven Yeun in the lead role. It has been directed by Lee Issac Chung.
Ammonite: BookMyShow Stream
A same-sex period romance featuring Oscar-nominated actresses in the lead? Bring it on! Ammonite stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as a fossil hunter and an affluent woman, respectively. As they get to know each other, their class and other obvious obstacles begin to take a backseat.
Nizhal: Amazon Prime Video
Nizhal, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is a Malayalam mystery drama designed to keep you on the edge of your seats. The film marks the directorial debut of Kerala State Award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.
Money Explained: Netflix
Money Explained is a fascinating look at something which runs the world. Money comes in many forms and has many influences on our every living moment. This limited series will also see the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Jane Lynch in action.
“We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans,” reads the official synopsis of the show.
