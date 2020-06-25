scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 25, 2020
COVID19
What to watch on June 25

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2020 10:19:03 am
what to watch on streaming, streaming guide, Rasbhari Here is what you can watch on June 25.

Most of the world is still affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In India, as in many other countries, the infection cases are still rising, and it still does not look like theaters in the country are going to reopen anytime soon. A few theaters are now operating in some countries like the United States, and it appears Christopher Nolan’s big-budget espionage thriller and Disney’s live-action adaptation of animated classic Mulan may be delayed further. While Tenet is scheduled to be released on July 31, Mulan is set to hit theaters on July 24. A report in The Hollywood Reporter said that it is unlikely that Mulan will stick the landing due to the rising cases. Some experts say that we might not get into the ‘normal’ movie-going experience in 2020 at all. People are having to stay at home and amuse themselves up by watching web series, films and other content on streaming services.

As a result, the streaming business is booming across the world. In India, whether it be giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or homegrown streaming services like ZEE5 or ALTBalaji, the OTT platforms are gaining new subscribers every day. We are witnessing the premieres of shows and movies that were produced before the pandemic hit and there may be a shortage of new content as well if things continue to go on like this. And even when the production starts, this form of entertainment may change for good due to the concerns over contracting infections and advice to maintain social distancing.

For the time being, though, we are getting new stuff every other day. There is still a wealth of movies and shows to watch on streaming services. But with such a huge amount of content available on the aforementioned services, there might be a little problem of parsing through all of it to find out what is worth watching. Here is where we come in.

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

10:19 (IST)25 Jun 2020
7500: Amazon Prime Video

7500 is a harrowing, unnerving dramatisation of a plane hijack starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie does a great job of making the viewer feel what Tobias (Gordon-Levitt’s co-pilot character) is going through. The restrictive cinematography works wonders for the story, heightening the already sky-high tension. Read the review here.

10:04 (IST)25 Jun 2020
Rasbhari: Amazon Prime Video

Written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker, is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It tells the story of a young boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher (Bhasker). The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. Also starring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series explores issues like patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.

10:01 (IST)25 Jun 2020
Aarya: Disney+ Hotstar

The Ram Madhvani series landed on Disney+ Hotstar. Aarya had Sushmita Sen in the lead role as her character has to take over the ‘family business’ during a crisis. The show presented Sen in a never-seen-before avatar and hit the nail on the head with its presentation.

This year, despite everything going on, has been pretty great for movies, theatrical or otherwise. We have had quite a few good ones in every genre imaginable, be it comedy, horror, thrillers, animated and so on. Not only studio-calibre Birds of Prey, but indie, made-for-web movies like 7500 impressed as well.

And that holds true for films from India as well. Netflix's Bulbbul premiered to rave reviews on June 24. A supernatural drama written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, "Bulbbul is very much its own film, the mix of classic pre-Renaissance Bengal and desi horror gothic making for gripping viewing. The deep crimson palette sometimes becomes too obvious a signifier for the bloody goings-on in and around the haveli. But that’s all right, because it resonates. Because we know, don’t we, that women who cannot be contained by their ‘bichhiyas’ (toe rings worn by traditional married women) and ‘sindoor’, need to be controlled, even today. Patriarchy was alive and well then, and hasn’t gone anywhere."

She added, "Dutt uses the ancient trope of a bloodthirsty ‘chudail with ultey pair’, a familiar creature tale in our scary ‘kisse-kahaani’, to create dread and fear. The writing is skilful and stays on point, and the performances are all solid. And as the little girl who grows into a woman, her enigmatic smile hiding the pain which she harnesses to great effect, Dimri is terrific."

The film's director Anvita Dutt told Indianexpress.com in an interview, "All the love-filled songs and rom-com dialogues, screenplay was for other directors, and for the stories they wanted to say. When I sat down to write for myself, it was my love for fables and supernatural stories that came in. I have been fascinated by the same since childhood, and continue to read it till now. I wrote Bulbbul for the sheer joy of telling the story, but I loved it so much that I wanted to direct it. So I rolled back my sleeves and got going. Fortunately for me, Karnesh and Anushka also loved it and decided to produce. Then Netflix came along. I feel blessed, excited and very happy that people will finally get to see my film.”

She also talked about her experience of directing the film, "It was so much fun. Writing has always been a beautiful experience, but I felt like a storyteller in the true sense while directing it. Also, I feel, everything I did, everyone I met had been training me for this job. Writing poetry, working with words, interacting with so many people has taught me a lot. And all that experience came handy when I was on the floor.”

