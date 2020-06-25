What to watch on June 25

Most of the world is still affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In India, as in many other countries, the infection cases are still rising, and it still does not look like theaters in the country are going to reopen anytime soon. A few theaters are now operating in some countries like the United States, and it appears Christopher Nolan’s big-budget espionage thriller and Disney’s live-action adaptation of animated classic Mulan may be delayed further. While Tenet is scheduled to be released on July 31, Mulan is set to hit theaters on July 24. A report in The Hollywood Reporter said that it is unlikely that Mulan will stick the landing due to the rising cases. Some experts say that we might not get into the ‘normal’ movie-going experience in 2020 at all. People are having to stay at home and amuse themselves up by watching web series, films and other content on streaming services.
As a result, the streaming business is booming across the world. In India, whether it be giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or homegrown streaming services like ZEE5 or ALTBalaji, the OTT platforms are gaining new subscribers every day. We are witnessing the premieres of shows and movies that were produced before the pandemic hit and there may be a shortage of new content as well if things continue to go on like this. And even when the production starts, this form of entertainment may change for good due to the concerns over contracting infections and advice to maintain social distancing.
For the time being, though, we are getting new stuff every other day. There is still a wealth of movies and shows to watch on streaming services. But with such a huge amount of content available on the aforementioned services, there might be a little problem of parsing through all of it to find out what is worth watching. Here is where we come in.
7500 is a harrowing, unnerving dramatisation of a plane hijack starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie does a great job of making the viewer feel what Tobias (Gordon-Levitt’s co-pilot character) is going through. The restrictive cinematography works wonders for the story, heightening the already sky-high tension. Read the review here.
Written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker, is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It tells the story of a young boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher (Bhasker). The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. Also starring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series explores issues like patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.
The Ram Madhvani series landed on Disney+ Hotstar. Aarya had Sushmita Sen in the lead role as her character has to take over the ‘family business’ during a crisis. The show presented Sen in a never-seen-before avatar and hit the nail on the head with its presentation.