What to watch on June 25

This year, despite everything going on, has been pretty great for movies, theatrical or otherwise. We have had quite a few good ones in every genre imaginable, be it comedy, horror, thrillers, animated and so on. Not only studio-calibre Birds of Prey, but indie, made-for-web movies like 7500 impressed as well.

And that holds true for films from India as well. Netflix's Bulbbul premiered to rave reviews on June 24. A supernatural drama written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, "Bulbbul is very much its own film, the mix of classic pre-Renaissance Bengal and desi horror gothic making for gripping viewing. The deep crimson palette sometimes becomes too obvious a signifier for the bloody goings-on in and around the haveli. But that’s all right, because it resonates. Because we know, don’t we, that women who cannot be contained by their ‘bichhiyas’ (toe rings worn by traditional married women) and ‘sindoor’, need to be controlled, even today. Patriarchy was alive and well then, and hasn’t gone anywhere."

She added, "Dutt uses the ancient trope of a bloodthirsty ‘chudail with ultey pair’, a familiar creature tale in our scary ‘kisse-kahaani’, to create dread and fear. The writing is skilful and stays on point, and the performances are all solid. And as the little girl who grows into a woman, her enigmatic smile hiding the pain which she harnesses to great effect, Dimri is terrific."

The film's director Anvita Dutt told Indianexpress.com in an interview, "All the love-filled songs and rom-com dialogues, screenplay was for other directors, and for the stories they wanted to say. When I sat down to write for myself, it was my love for fables and supernatural stories that came in. I have been fascinated by the same since childhood, and continue to read it till now. I wrote Bulbbul for the sheer joy of telling the story, but I loved it so much that I wanted to direct it. So I rolled back my sleeves and got going. Fortunately for me, Karnesh and Anushka also loved it and decided to produce. Then Netflix came along. I feel blessed, excited and very happy that people will finally get to see my film.”

She also talked about her experience of directing the film, "It was so much fun. Writing has always been a beautiful experience, but I felt like a storyteller in the true sense while directing it. Also, I feel, everything I did, everyone I met had been training me for this job. Writing poetry, working with words, interacting with so many people has taught me a lot. And all that experience came handy when I was on the floor.”