Kim’s Convenience Season 5, Carnaval: What to watch on June 2

June 2, 2021 8:49:06 am
Streaming platforms have no dearth of content, but if you looking for something that’s absolutely new, we are here to help.
Here are the latest titles on streaming services
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|Kim’s Convenience S5
|Netflix
|English
|Carnaval
|Netflix
|Spanish
Kim’s Convenience Season 5: Netflix
Kim’s Convenience has a Korean-Canadian family at the centre that runs a convenience store in Toronto. The sitcom’s fifth season drops on Netflix on June 2.
Carnaval: Netflix
Carnaval is the story of a social media influencer who starts to learn what’s actually important in her life after she unplugs from the digital world. The show’s official synopsis reads, “There’s nothing better than bouncing back after a betrayal with your best friends in an all-paid-for, all-access, all-you-can-do trip to Salvador during Carnaval. Carnaval streams June 2, only on Netflix.”
