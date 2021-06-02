scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Kim’s Convenience Season 5, Carnaval: What to watch on June 2

Here are all the latest titles available on streaming services today.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 8:49:06 am
Here's what you can start stream today.

Streaming platforms have no dearth of content, but if you looking for something that’s absolutely new, we are here to help.

Here are the latest titles on streaming services

Title

Platform 

Language
Kim’s Convenience S5 Netflix English
Carnaval Netflix Spanish

Kim’s Convenience Season 5: Netflix

Kim’s Convenience has a Korean-Canadian family at the centre that runs a convenience store in Toronto. The sitcom’s fifth season drops on Netflix on June 2.

Carnaval: Netflix

Carnaval is the story of a social media influencer who starts to learn what’s actually important in her life after she unplugs from the digital world. The show’s official synopsis reads, “There’s nothing better than bouncing back after a betrayal with your best friends in an all-paid-for, all-access, all-you-can-do trip to Salvador during Carnaval. Carnaval streams June 2, only on Netflix.”

