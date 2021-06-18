Jagame Thandhiram, Sherni, Luca: What to watch on June 18

Another weekend is upon us, and streaming platforms are all set to treat the audience to brand new content. This week’s big releases are Vidya Balan’s Sherni on Amazon Prime Video and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix. Apart from these titles, there are other shows and movies that will keep you occupied through the weekend.

Here’s everything that starts streaming from June 18:

Title Platform Language Sherni Amazon Prime Video Hindi El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos Amazon Prime Video Spanish In the Name of God Aha Telugu Jagame Thandhiram Netflix Tamil Elite: Season 4 Netflix Spanish The Rational Life Netflix Korean The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Netflix English A Family Netflix Japanese Rurouni Kenshin: The Final Netflix Japanese Fatherhood Netflix English So Not Worth It Netflix Korean Scumbag BookMyShow Stream English True Adventures of the Wolfboy BookMyShow Stream English Official Secrets BookMyShow Stream English Luca Disney Plus Hotstar English Physical Apple TV Plus English

Sherni: Amazon Prime Video

Sherni features Vidya Balan as a forest officer in an area where a tiger is on the loose, but soon, a murder takes place that endangers the ecosystem of the area. The Amit Masurkar directorial also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena and Brijendra Kala.

Jagame Thandhiram: Netflix

Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo. The film “tells the story of a clever, carefree gangster who is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival. However, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.”

In the name of God: Aha

Telugu web series In the name of God, starring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles, is now streaming on Aha. Written and directed by Vidyasaagar Muthukumar, the series is a crime-thriller that deals with the themes of greed, lust and love.

Luca: Disney Plus Hotstar

Pixar’s latest animated film Luca is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie’s official synopsis reads, “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Fatherhood: Netflix

Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart in the lead role, is an ideal watch for this Father’s Day weekend. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Kevin Hart stars in a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.” The movie also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser, among others.

Elite Season 4: Netflix

“A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery,” reads the Spanish teen drama’s official synopsis.