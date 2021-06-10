Indori Ishq, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Workin’ Moms Season 5: What to watch on June 10

We’re almost halfway through 2021, and streaming platforms are still our primary source of entertainment. On June 10, OTT platforms like MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream are dropping new titles that can be enjoyed by subscribers from the comfort of their homes.

Here’s everything that is releasing on June 10:

Title Platform Language Indori Ishq MX Player Hindi Those Who Wish Me Dead BookMyShow Stream English Workin’ Moms Season 5 Netflix English The Personal History of David Copperfield Amazon Prime Video English Down to Earth with Zac Efron Netflix English Locombianos Netflix Spanish Picture a Scientist Netflix English Camellia Sisters Netflix Vietnamese

Indori Ishq: MX Player

Starring Ritwik Sahore, this MX Player series follows a young man who is unlucky in love. He moves to Mumbai from Indore and finally gets a chance to be with his childhood crush but there too, his cursed luck ruins his life.

Those Who Wish Me Dead: BookMyShow Stream

Starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role, Those Who Wish Me Dead is a neo-western action thriller where Jolie’s character has to save a kid who is being hunted by deadly assassins. The film has been directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Workin’ Moms Season 5: Netflix

The Canadian series, created by Catherine Reitman, follows a bunch of new mothers who are trying to strike the perfect work-life balance. The comedy has gained global recognition ever since it dropped on Netflix.

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Armando Iannucci, this Dev Patel-starrer is based on the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in the film’s review, “The best part of this good-natured picaresque, sometimes a bit too giddy for its own good, are the characters being brought to life by actors who feel they have sprung out of the pages of a classic Victorian novel.”

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Netflix

The synopsis of Down to Earth with Zac Efron reads, “In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Locombianos: Netflix

The synopsis of Locombianos reads, “Four of Colombia’s funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.”