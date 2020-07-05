scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 05, 2020
COVID19
What to watch on July 5: Movies, TV shows and web series you can stream online

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2020 12:40:58 pm
streaming guide, what to watch Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Streaming business continues to boom as though in rhythm with the rising coronavirus cases. It helps their case that they are releasing fresh content in frequent intervals. This is not forgetting that most of them already have an extensive library with movies, shows and documentaries for all ages, genders, nationalities and preferences.

For Bollywood fans, things are looking really bright as several high profile films are releasing directly on digital platforms since theaters are still closed due to the ongoing pandemic. This includes Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s Bhuj The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz.

Ajay Devgn commented on this new trend recently in a virtual media interaction, “The best thing about the industry and our audience is that they will get a balance, in the sense that they will be able to watch movies from the comfort of their homes as well as enjoy films on the big screen in a theater. Because people can’t go to the theater every day. Even when the pandemic was not there, most people chose to go and watch movies during the weekend and this will continue to happen post pandemic as well. And on the days that our viewers and fans are at home, they can opt for OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar to watch quality content. We can make more films. We can make different kinds of films. We can make good films, which is ultimately a great thing for our film industry.”

Akshay Kumar was more sober and felt sad about the theatrical experience. He said, “While I am excited about the platform and the opportunity that I have got to show my film to my fans, I feel sad about theaters too. After all, movies are theaters’ first birthright. However, in the present scenario it’s not possible for the audience to go to cinema halls. So Disney Plus Hotstar is a great medium to reach out to my fans,” Akshay said.

Here are the movies, web series and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Voot and others.

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

Sufiyum Sujatayum: Amazon Prime Video

Even as people begin to wonder when will the theaters reopen, streaming services are continuously releasing previously produced movies. One of the more recent addition is Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Malayalam-language film written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about the movie in her two star review, "There was potential here. In the way the third party to this romance, the Dubai-based Raveendran (Jayasurya) is unwillingly thrust into the mix, and his uneasy relationship with Sujatha. In the way the head of the sufi sect calls out the pig-headedness of the girl’s father, saying ‘religion is a personal thing’ when the former issues a threat. ‘Don’t start a love jihad’, he says."

She added, "This element of ‘love jihad’, an overused, misused term, which should never have been used in conjunction, if dealt with in detail, could have made this a solid film. But it’s almost like a throwaway phrase, and almost two hours are spent on a scantily-written plot which wastes too much time on the star-crossed lovers exchanging looks and notes without saying much. It doesn’t help that the lovely Hydari doesn’t really fill her part. For someone who doesn’t have spoken dialogue, the body language needs to be strong: Hydari has a few nice moments, but she is limited in the rest of it."

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhosle, which made waves on several film festivals in India and around the world, is now streaming on SonyLIV. The film has Bajpayee playing the role of Ganpat Bhonsle, a 60-year-old freshly-retired cop.

Shubhra gave the film two-and-a-half stars and wrote, "After a point, the yelling and shouting becomes repetitive, and the ugliness both on faces and in spaces, necessary but a little too deliberate, begins to grate. But the performances hold. And all through, the human Ganpat keeps us with him, and the film. Bajpayee, one of the few Indian actors who uses silence to such effect, has been on a roll for the last few years, raising the bar with each performance. The last time he internalised a role as much was in the 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, directed by Dipesh Jain. Here he is even better, each crease in his worn face showing a man whose stoicism comes from hard experience, who has seen everything there is to see, and yet is capable of deep empathy. Bhonsle gives us an actor on the top of his game."

The film is directed by Devashish Makhija and also stars Ipshita Chakraborty, Virat Vaibhav and Abhishek Banerjee. Makhija has penned the film along with Mirat Trivedi and Sharanya Rajgopal.

