What to watch on July 5: Movies, TV shows and web series you can stream online

Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios) Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Streaming business continues to boom as though in rhythm with the rising coronavirus cases. It helps their case that they are releasing fresh content in frequent intervals. This is not forgetting that most of them already have an extensive library with movies, shows and documentaries for all ages, genders, nationalities and preferences.

For Bollywood fans, things are looking really bright as several high profile films are releasing directly on digital platforms since theaters are still closed due to the ongoing pandemic. This includes Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt’s Bhuj The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz.

Ajay Devgn commented on this new trend recently in a virtual media interaction, “The best thing about the industry and our audience is that they will get a balance, in the sense that they will be able to watch movies from the comfort of their homes as well as enjoy films on the big screen in a theater. Because people can’t go to the theater every day. Even when the pandemic was not there, most people chose to go and watch movies during the weekend and this will continue to happen post pandemic as well. And on the days that our viewers and fans are at home, they can opt for OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar to watch quality content. We can make more films. We can make different kinds of films. We can make good films, which is ultimately a great thing for our film industry.”

Akshay Kumar was more sober and felt sad about the theatrical experience. He said, “While I am excited about the platform and the opportunity that I have got to show my film to my fans, I feel sad about theaters too. After all, movies are theaters’ first birthright. However, in the present scenario it’s not possible for the audience to go to cinema halls. So Disney Plus Hotstar is a great medium to reach out to my fans,” Akshay said.

Here are the movies, web series and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Voot and others.