What to watch on July 24: Moothon, Dil Bechara and more

Moothon is streaming on ZEE5. Moothon is streaming on ZEE5.

With multiple movies premiering this weekend, viewers will be spoilt for choice. Leading the pack is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. Other films which are set to give competition are Danish Sait starrer French Biriyani and two films having their digital release – Omerta (2017) and Moothon (2019).

Dil Bechara releases digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s last screen appearance. From paying a musical tribute to sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos, its makers have left fans emotional and excited ahead of its release. Dil Bechara also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It is based on the book The Fault in Our Stars by John Green, which was earlier adapted into a Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

French Biriyani, on the other hand, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the film stars Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Disha Madan, Rangayana Raghu and others. This is Danish’s second feature film to be inspired by one of the many personas he assumed during prank calls from his time as an RJ. The third film releasing this week (ZEE5) is Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta. The biographical drama stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Sanjana Dipu, Melissa Raju Thomas and Roshan Mathew, is now available on ZEE5.

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.