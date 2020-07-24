What to watch on July 24: Moothon, Dil Bechara and more

With multiple movies premiering this weekend, viewers will be spoilt for choice. Leading the pack is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. Other films which are set to give competition are Danish Sait starrer French Biriyani and two films having their digital release – Omerta (2017) and Moothon (2019).
Dil Bechara releases digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s last screen appearance. From paying a musical tribute to sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos, its makers have left fans emotional and excited ahead of its release. Dil Bechara also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It is based on the book The Fault in Our Stars by John Green, which was earlier adapted into a Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.
French Biriyani, on the other hand, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the film stars Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Disha Madan, Rangayana Raghu and others. This is Danish’s second feature film to be inspired by one of the many personas he assumed during prank calls from his time as an RJ. The third film releasing this week (ZEE5) is Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta. The biographical drama stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Sanjana Dipu, Melissa Raju Thomas and Roshan Mathew, is now available on ZEE5.
Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.
French Biriyani is Pannaga Bharana's Kannada comedy drama starring Danish Sait in the lead role. Indianexpress.com's Manoj Kumar R wrote about the movie in his 2.5 star review, "What makes this film truly cosmopolitan is each character remains culturally distinct and yet coexist. They speak different dialects and yet they understand each other so well. And is there a better way to pay tribute to a city which is as diverse as Bengaluru?"
He added, "But, how does French Biriyani fare in the humour department? Not bad. The first half of the movie is full of improv humour following the terrifying experiences of the French national. And add to that Danish’s flawless Urdu mixed with urban Kannada dialect, you get plenty of funny moments over the course of two hours. If you are a bit familiar with Bengaluru’s street talk, then this mindless comedy gets even more relatable."
Geetu Mohandas' action-thriller stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role. A bilingual film that released in Malayalam and Hindi, it is now streaming on Zee5. The film's Hindi dialogues were written by Anurag Kashyap, who was also one of the producers. Indianexpress.com's Manoj Kumar R gave the film three stars and wrote in his review, "My major qualm is the events that change the fate of the characters doesn’t feel as natural as the film’s light. Yes, Akbar is a bottom feeder of Mumbai’s underbelly. He does some horrible things for survival. He is a horrible man. But, the revelations and their consequences that drive the narration have a few logical holes. Some developments feel artificial and forced so that the narration could head towards its pre-determined end."