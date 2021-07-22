Sarpatta Parambarai, Silsila SidNaaz Ka: What to watch on July 22

We are still a few days away from the weekend, but OTT platforms are treating us with new titles already. Here’s everything that’s releasing on streaming services on July 22.

Title Platform Language Sarpatta Parambarai Amazon Prime Video Tamil Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Netflix Japanese Silsila SidNaaz Ka Voot Hindi

Sarpatta Parambarai: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1980s, Pa Ranjith directorial Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, revolves around the boxing culture that existed in North Chennai. Talking about the Tamil film, Ranjith told PTI, “I have brought sports into the framework of political drama for this project. Be it speaking about Dalit politics or breaking the stereotypical image of subaltern culture, I have always tried to convey this important message through my movies.”

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop: Netflix

The synopsis of this Netflix anime series reads, “After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.”

Silsila SidNaaz Ka: Voot

SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! 😱

NO! WHAT?

Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on #Voot, again?

Haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka ❤️ Drop a 🥳 if you’re excited! Music by @rcr_rapstar #SilsilaSidNaazKa #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/MSFTvvErX3 — Voot (@justvoot) July 20, 2021

Centered around Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the film will showcase unseen moments from their journey on Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13.