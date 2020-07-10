scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19
Live now

What to watch on July 10: Movies and web series to watch online

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 8:27:04 am
Breathe Breathe Into the Shadows is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Amid all the despair due to coronavirus pandemic, for many people, one source of solace and entertainment is streaming services which, in the absence of theaters, are keeping us sane.

Today’s a big day for the OTT space. A few high profile movies and series are lined up for release on different streaming platforms today.

One of them is Greyhound. The war drama, streaming on Apple TV+, is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester and is about a US Navy Commander (Tom Hanks) on his first war-rodeo during World War II’s Battle of the Atlantic, the longest military campaign of the war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. Hanks has also penned the screenplay.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film three stars. She wrote, “It’s the mark of great actors that they seem to be doing so little, and yet inhabit their roles quite so completely: as Krause, devout to a fault, flashing back to his beloved (Shue), kneels to pray, we see his blood-stained socks, a result of being on his feet in a yawing-and-pitching vessel for much too long. We know that he has been in pain only through the rare twitch on his face: in the rest, he is completely in control.”

Reviews | Greyhound | The Old Guard | Undekhi

She added, “You wish the crew was more detailed; a back-story or two would have been nice. Except for an African-American head chef (Morgan) who keeps following the captain around with small-meals-on-trays that he (the captain) manages never to eat, a skilful tracker (Graham) of enemy subs under the cold, grey water (the film is almost fully grey, varying the palette with blue and black), and a couple of young ones who exchange fearful glances when their captain seems to be taking his time to veer away from danger, the others are just a collection of faces.”

Here are the movies, web series and TV shows you should watch on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Voot and others.

Live Blog

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

08:27 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Greyhound: Apple TV+

The World War II drama starring Tom Hanks is now streaming on Apple TV+. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, “Tom Hanks’ performances habitually do not call attention to themselves. In this one, he goes even more minimalistic, literally battening down on his hatches, as he takes split-second calls.”

Also Read | Greyhound review: Solid, dogged portrayal of battle processes

08:11 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Breathe Into the Shadows: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in significant roles, Breathe Into the Shadows is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows the story of Abhishek and Nithya's characters as they try to find their missing daughter. The first season of the show starred R Madhavan in the lead role.

Some other big digital releases today include Breathe Into the Shadows (Amazon Prime Video), Mafia (ZEE5), Undekhi (SonyLIV) and The Old Guard (Netflix).

Amit Sadh, who also starred in the original series Breathe, spoke to Indianexpress.com about his character, Kabir Sawant, and his transformation in Into the Shadows. He said, "Kabir Sawant has to solve (the case) and protect. Now whether he’ll be able to do it or not, will be seen. He is the same guy but in new circumstances, with a new dimension. I can say you will be amazed watching him this time. Kabir received a lot of love in season one. And a major share for this goes to Mayank Sharma. Nobody has directed me better than him. Even the writers have worked hard. So if people say there’s change in me, that’s because of the writing. For season two, I thought how would Kabir Sawant be before he became an alcoholic in season one, before his daughter died of his own revolver. We all have a dark hole inside us which we never unleash. But in Breathe, I’ve done that. I’ve bared myself. I haven’t worked so hard for any role before. This is the first time I’ve literally given everything to a role."

The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron in the lead, is about a band of immortal warriors who have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows. Theron's character, who calls herself Andy, recruits a new girl (KiKi Layne). It appears as though the ability can be bestowed upon somebody. In the modern world, danger for the mercenaries is afoot as a few elements have learned of this and are on their heels. Defeating death, after all, is a breakthrough literally everybody will desire. Also, there may be benefits in using them as weapons for some sinister outfits and governments.

The Old Guard The Old Guard is streaming on Netflix (Photo: Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX ©2020)

The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta gave The Old Guard three stars and wrote in her review, "Watching a superhero enterprise on your home device brings home the restrictions caused by the pandemic on our viewing lives. The Old Guard, about a bunch of immortals busy saving innocents down the centuries, works on a smaller screen only because of its distinctive feature: by giving its characters, who, gasp, can’t die, quieter moments when they are allowed to share their inner lives with us."

"It’s not as if only female helmers can turn out a superhero actioner which is layered by not just latex, but by conversation. But seeing how Prince-Bythewood uses high-octane action alongside the talky sequences, it’s great that women are finally being invited to this all-male table, probably because Theron has producing credits on the film. Theron, magnificent as Furiosa in Mad Max Fury, is in similar avenging mode here. She goes by the no-nonsense name of Andy, but her real monicker is Greek, Andromache of Scythia. Giving her able company is Layne, so effective in If Beale Street Could Talk: both these women, buffer and fitter, and much more interesting than their male companions, lift the film," Shubhra added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd