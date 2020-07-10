What to watch on July 10: Movies and web series to watch online

Some other big digital releases today include Breathe Into the Shadows (Amazon Prime Video), Mafia (ZEE5), Undekhi (SonyLIV) and The Old Guard (Netflix).

Amit Sadh, who also starred in the original series Breathe, spoke to Indianexpress.com about his character, Kabir Sawant, and his transformation in Into the Shadows. He said, "Kabir Sawant has to solve (the case) and protect. Now whether he’ll be able to do it or not, will be seen. He is the same guy but in new circumstances, with a new dimension. I can say you will be amazed watching him this time. Kabir received a lot of love in season one. And a major share for this goes to Mayank Sharma. Nobody has directed me better than him. Even the writers have worked hard. So if people say there’s change in me, that’s because of the writing. For season two, I thought how would Kabir Sawant be before he became an alcoholic in season one, before his daughter died of his own revolver. We all have a dark hole inside us which we never unleash. But in Breathe, I’ve done that. I’ve bared myself. I haven’t worked so hard for any role before. This is the first time I’ve literally given everything to a role."

The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron in the lead, is about a band of immortal warriors who have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows. Theron's character, who calls herself Andy, recruits a new girl (KiKi Layne). It appears as though the ability can be bestowed upon somebody. In the modern world, danger for the mercenaries is afoot as a few elements have learned of this and are on their heels. Defeating death, after all, is a breakthrough literally everybody will desire. Also, there may be benefits in using them as weapons for some sinister outfits and governments.

The Old Guard is streaming on Netflix (Photo: Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX ©2020)

The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta gave The Old Guard three stars and wrote in her review, "Watching a superhero enterprise on your home device brings home the restrictions caused by the pandemic on our viewing lives. The Old Guard, about a bunch of immortals busy saving innocents down the centuries, works on a smaller screen only because of its distinctive feature: by giving its characters, who, gasp, can’t die, quieter moments when they are allowed to share their inner lives with us."

"It’s not as if only female helmers can turn out a superhero actioner which is layered by not just latex, but by conversation. But seeing how Prince-Bythewood uses high-octane action alongside the talky sequences, it’s great that women are finally being invited to this all-male table, probably because Theron has producing credits on the film. Theron, magnificent as Furiosa in Mad Max Fury, is in similar avenging mode here. She goes by the no-nonsense name of Andy, but her real monicker is Greek, Andromache of Scythia. Giving her able company is Layne, so effective in If Beale Street Could Talk: both these women, buffer and fitter, and much more interesting than their male companions, lift the film," Shubhra added.