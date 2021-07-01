Young Royals, Dynasty Warriors, Generation 56k: What to watch on July 1

The first half of the year 2021 is over, and as we start July with a clean slate, Netflix is set to present many global titles to its audience. Here’s everything that starts streaming from July 1.

Title Platform Language Young Royals Netflix Swedish Dynasty Warriors Netflix Mandarin Generation 56k Netflix Italian Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Netflix Japanese Audible Netflix English

Young Royals: Netflix

The Swedish series focuses on the life of a prince who is struggling to balance his traditional roots with his new lifestyle.

Dynasty Warriors: Netflix

The Mandarin film, based on the video game series of the same name, starts streaming on Netflix from July 1. Dynasty Warriors’ official synopsis reads, “Based on Koei Tecmo’s namesake game. The Yellow Turban Rebellion breaks out in the late Eastern Han Dynasty. With the help of his trusted right-hand men Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, militia leader Liu Pei successfully suppresses the revolt. The calculating warlord Dong Zhuo takes advantage of the situation and takes control of the court, stirring further unrest.”

Audible: Netflix

This Netflix documentary follows a group of deaf high-schoolers who are trying to keep up with their winning streak amid the tragic loss of a friend. “The Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. The graduating students face mounting pressures of entering the hearing world while tackling adversity and demanding to be heard in this moving coming-of-age story,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Generation 56k: Netflix

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Italy, late 90s: Internet finally lands on the small island of Procida, forever changing the love lives of the teenagers Daniel, Matilda, Luca and Sandro. Twenty years later internet will reconnect them again, showing that, even in a completely different world, certain feelings never change.”