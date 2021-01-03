What to watch on January 3: Nail Polish is now streaming on ZEE5

Nail Polish is streaming on ZEE5.

The new year is here, and many hope that it will mark the return of the world to normalcy after a year marred by pandemic and social unrest. In the world of film and television as well, there is hope. 2020 may have been disastrous for theatres, but it came as a boon for streaming since even those who were averse to small-screen entertainment had to make do with it.

New releases on streaming services include Nail Polish on Zee5, an intense courtroom drama starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer, is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case. Veer (Kaul) is accused of killing migrant children. Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the feature a positive review. She wrote, “A few things are overstated (a predictable close-up with a character smiling knowingly), a couple of facts are fuzzily presented, but despite the occasional eye-roll, Nail Polish, buoyed by a wonderful performance from Kaul, and ably supported by the rest, keep us engaged. Great to see Madhoo back in the movies. That’s a bonus.”