Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind
What to watch on January 3: Nail Polish is now streaming on ZEE5

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot Select among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2021 11:47:53 am
Nail Polish, what to watchNail Polish is streaming on ZEE5.

The new year is here, and many hope that it will mark the return of the world to normalcy after a year marred by pandemic and social unrest. In the world of film and television as well, there is hope. 2020 may have been disastrous for theatres, but it came as a boon for streaming since even those who were averse to small-screen entertainment had to make do with it.

New releases on streaming services include Nail Polish on Zee5, an intense courtroom drama starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer, is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case. Veer (Kaul) is accused of killing migrant children. Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the feature a positive review. She wrote, “A few things are overstated (a predictable close-up with a character smiling knowingly), a couple of facts are fuzzily presented, but despite the occasional eye-roll, Nail Polish, buoyed by a wonderful performance from Kaul, and ably supported by the rest, keep us engaged. Great to see Madhoo back in the movies. That’s a bonus.”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

11:47 (IST)03 Jan 2021
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Netflix

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag follows Beanie Bhatnagar (Swara Bhasker), who steps away from her supposed ‘perfect life’ to become a stand-up comedian.

11:41 (IST)03 Jan 2021
Sonchiriya: ZEE5

Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya is one of the most underrated films of 2019. Set in the 1970s, the film is packed with some hard-hitting dialogues and noteworthy performances from Ranvir Shorey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee.

11:34 (IST)03 Jan 2021
Hubie Halloween: Netflix

This film is about Adam Sandler’s Hubie Dubois. A town dunce who is an object of ridicule for pretty much everybody in Salem, he owns and runs a deli. But the job he is really passionate about is to roam around the town on Halloween night and make sure nobody is harmed, and everybody plays it safe and the etiquette is followed.

Priyanka Chopra-starrer We Can Be Heroes and Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1 are two other big releases on streaming platforms. The former is directed by Robert Rodriguez and also stars Haley Reinhart, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater among others.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the classic 1995 film of the same name. The original, starring Govinda, was directed by David Dhawan, who returns to direct. Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal play supporting roles.

Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the David Dhawan movie, "When you see Varun Dhawan, who has channelled Govinda in many of his films much better, tread almost the same path, mouthing almost the same lines, there’s no laughter, only despair."

Coolie No 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while you can watch We Can Be Heroes on Netflix.

