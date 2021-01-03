What to watch on January 3: Nail Polish is now streaming on ZEE5

The new year is here, and many hope that it will mark the return of the world to normalcy after a year marred by pandemic and social unrest. In the world of film and television as well, there is hope. 2020 may have been disastrous for theatres, but it came as a boon for streaming since even those who were averse to small-screen entertainment had to make do with it.
New releases on streaming services include Nail Polish on Zee5, an intense courtroom drama starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer, is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case. Veer (Kaul) is accused of killing migrant children. Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the feature a positive review. She wrote, “A few things are overstated (a predictable close-up with a character smiling knowingly), a couple of facts are fuzzily presented, but despite the occasional eye-roll, Nail Polish, buoyed by a wonderful performance from Kaul, and ably supported by the rest, keep us engaged. Great to see Madhoo back in the movies. That’s a bonus.”
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag follows Beanie Bhatnagar (Swara Bhasker), who steps away from her supposed ‘perfect life’ to become a stand-up comedian.
Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya is one of the most underrated films of 2019. Set in the 1970s, the film is packed with some hard-hitting dialogues and noteworthy performances from Ranvir Shorey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee.
This film is about Adam Sandler’s Hubie Dubois. A town dunce who is an object of ridicule for pretty much everybody in Salem, he owns and runs a deli. But the job he is really passionate about is to roam around the town on Halloween night and make sure nobody is harmed, and everybody plays it safe and the etiquette is followed.