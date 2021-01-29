What to watch on January 29: The Legend of Hanuman is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The theatre business has started to revive after the release of actor Vijay’s big-ticket film Master. Down south, people are now stepping out to watch their favourite actors on the big screen. But such is not the scenario in the northern states. There, people are still relying on digital platforms for their daily dose of entertainment.

Therefore, digital platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, MXPlayer and SonyLIV are releasing an interesting mix of content every week. This week, Apple TV Plus is offering singer-actor Justin Timberlake starrer Palmer which seems to be a tale of redemption. The Fisher Stevens directorial also stars Ryder Allen, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and Juno Temple. College Romance season two is out now on SonyLIV. The show debuted in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation from youngsters for its relatable plot and funny dialogues.

Eros Now’s Metro Park Season 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman have also released today. The latter is an animated epic saga, narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.

Kelkar, who feels privileged to narrate the show, in a statement, shared, “As a sootradhar (narrator), it’s my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together. It’s been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people to believe that the true measure of a being is not defined by power, but from faith, courage and compassion.”