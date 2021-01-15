What to watch on January 15

Just two weeks into the year, it’s raining titles in the OTT space. This week, the new releases on streaming platforms include – Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav and One Night in Miami, Apple TV+’s Servant Season 2, Sony LIV’s Gullak Season 2, Disney+ Hotstar’s WandaVision and Netflix’s Tribhanga.
Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a web series set in the political world. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hiten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Ali said, “Web is a very liberating space for any filmmaker or storyteller. When you make a film for cinema, you have to tell a story in two hours. And, box office decides whether you have made a good or a bad film. You are more fearless when you work on the web.”
He added, “Because I have a commercial sensibility, I want the story to reach the maximum number of people, (so) I have tried to use that ability to tell a story that’s universal. Politics inherently is universal. You can’t sit on the side. Even being apolitical is taking a political stand. This is not just a story of India but of every country, set-up or dynamics.”
Disney Plus Hotstar dropped the first two episodes of much-awaited WandaVision today. Starring Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series follows Wanda and Vision but the details of the plot have not been revealed as of now. Bettany had earlier shared that the different episodes of the series pay homage to the different eras of American television, starting from the 1950s to 2010s. Bettany had shared with Collider, “The audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”
Servant’s second season also dropped on Apple TV Plus today. The show follows the Turners who lost their baby but have refused to grieve, and now it is that grief that haunts them. Actor Rupert Grint, in a roundtable conversation, shared, “It’s all about these characters not grieving when they should be, but they are all avoiding it and deflecting it. It impacts them mentally in different ways.”
M Night Shyamalan, the executive producer of Apple TV+ series Servant spoke about the influence of Indian culture in his work and said, “In Indian culture, my mom and everyone believes in the supernatural. It’s just a given in the culture so maybe this is how the influence of the old Indian culture comes out in a contemporary dude who grew up in Philadelphia, and he just puts it out in that language. It just comes out that way.”
Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, Kaagaz has been directed by Satish Kaushik. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "In these days of non-stop discussion-and-discord over official papers (the spirited anthems around ‘hum kaagaz nahi dikhaygene’ still have residual power), Kaagaz could have been an important film. But the plot is littered with clichés, and comes off distressingly dated: the evil aunt rolls her eyes, the bad guys swirl their ‘moochch’, the item girl swings her waist, the sarkari cogs-in-the-wheel smirk, and so on." Read More.
The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta called Gullak Season 2 "a heartwarming watch" and wrote in her review, "Geetanjali Kulkarni makes a wonderful pivot as the wife-and-mother who keeps everything going, nagging everyone with equal energy so that they can come up with their best." Read More.
Marvel's much-awaited series WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Indianexpress.com's Kshitij Rawat wrote in his first impression of the series, "Both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are wonderful as a couple struggling to keep their powers in check and appear normal. The actors get a chance to settle in and flesh out their take on their respective characters. Vision, a stoic and aloof android in the movies, becomes somebody you would never have expected." Read More.
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, this Ali Abbas Zafar series is now streaming on Prime Video. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta called the show "a pedestrian series" and wrote in her review, "Saif Ali Khan has moments, but comes off too Bollywood-familiar, as does Kapadia, clad in the most mouth-watering saris: both are capable of so much more. Those who rise above the pedestrian writing are Grover (his Gurpal is shiver-inducing), Gauhar Khan and Sandhya Mridul, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, who infuses his part with real brio, and is the best part of the show." Read More