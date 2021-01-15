What to watch on January 15

One Night in Miami is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Just two weeks into the year, it’s raining titles in the OTT space. This week, the new releases on streaming platforms include – Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav and One Night in Miami, Apple TV+’s Servant Season 2, Sony LIV’s Gullak Season 2, Disney+ Hotstar’s WandaVision and Netflix’s Tribhanga.

Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a web series set in the political world. The Amazon Prime Video series stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hiten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Ali said, “Web is a very liberating space for any filmmaker or storyteller. When you make a film for cinema, you have to tell a story in two hours. And, box office decides whether you have made a good or a bad film. You are more fearless when you work on the web.”

He added, “Because I have a commercial sensibility, I want the story to reach the maximum number of people, (so) I have tried to use that ability to tell a story that’s universal. Politics inherently is universal. You can’t sit on the side. Even being apolitical is taking a political stand. This is not just a story of India but of every country, set-up or dynamics.”

ALSO READ | Tandav review: A pedestrian series

Disney Plus Hotstar dropped the first two episodes of much-awaited WandaVision today. Starring Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series follows Wanda and Vision but the details of the plot have not been revealed as of now. Bettany had earlier shared that the different episodes of the series pay homage to the different eras of American television, starting from the 1950s to 2010s. Bettany had shared with Collider, “The audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”

ALSO READ | WandaVision first impression: Marvel Cinematic Universe at its weirdest

Servant’s second season also dropped on Apple TV Plus today. The show follows the Turners who lost their baby but have refused to grieve, and now it is that grief that haunts them. Actor Rupert Grint, in a roundtable conversation, shared, “It’s all about these characters not grieving when they should be, but they are all avoiding it and deflecting it. It impacts them mentally in different ways.”

M Night Shyamalan, the executive producer of Apple TV+ series Servant spoke about the influence of Indian culture in his work and said, “In Indian culture, my mom and everyone believes in the supernatural. It’s just a given in the culture so maybe this is how the influence of the old Indian culture comes out in a contemporary dude who grew up in Philadelphia, and he just puts it out in that language. It just comes out that way.”